Ginger Ale Is The Ultimate Mixer For Tequila You've Been Overlooking

Tequila is a universally loved liquor, uniting cultures throughout the world with its twangy, snappy flavor. Whether it's served in salted shot glasses or paired with mixers like orange juice, cola, or even cream, tequila is a global symbol for a good time. You've probably tried most of the combinations — a classic happy hour margarita, tequila sunrise, or maybe an anejo old fashioned. But how many times have you mixed ginger ale and tequila?

Alba Huerta, award-winning mixologist and owner of Julep in Houston, TX, says the flavor profiles of ginger ale and tequila match perfectly and recommends the pairing. Huerta answered a few questions exclusively for Chowhound on the subject, explaining: "The crisp, slightly sweet, and effervescent nature of ginger ale helps to balance the baked agave flavor that can either be earthy or tropical depending on what region the Tequila is from."

Spicy and zesty qualities in ginger ale balance out the earthy and smoky tones in tequila and all of the flavors in ginger ale also bring to life citrus and herbal undertones. Huerta points out the carbonation adds a refreshing lift to the overall drink. The result is a smooth and lively cocktail that appeals to nearly everyone and works well with a plate of ceviche, key-lime pie or other epic foods to pair with tequila.