Ginger Ale Is The Ultimate Mixer For Tequila You've Been Overlooking
Tequila is a universally loved liquor, uniting cultures throughout the world with its twangy, snappy flavor. Whether it's served in salted shot glasses or paired with mixers like orange juice, cola, or even cream, tequila is a global symbol for a good time. You've probably tried most of the combinations — a classic happy hour margarita, tequila sunrise, or maybe an anejo old fashioned. But how many times have you mixed ginger ale and tequila?
Alba Huerta, award-winning mixologist and owner of Julep in Houston, TX, says the flavor profiles of ginger ale and tequila match perfectly and recommends the pairing. Huerta answered a few questions exclusively for Chowhound on the subject, explaining: "The crisp, slightly sweet, and effervescent nature of ginger ale helps to balance the baked agave flavor that can either be earthy or tropical depending on what region the Tequila is from."
Spicy and zesty qualities in ginger ale balance out the earthy and smoky tones in tequila and all of the flavors in ginger ale also bring to life citrus and herbal undertones. Huerta points out the carbonation adds a refreshing lift to the overall drink. The result is a smooth and lively cocktail that appeals to nearly everyone and works well with a plate of ceviche, key-lime pie or other epic foods to pair with tequila.
How to use ginger ale and tequila for a refreshing cocktail
Different types of tequila have different flavor profiles depending on their origin and how long they've aged. Huerta explained that both Blanco and Reposado tequilas can be excellent choices when paired with ginger ale, each lending its own character to the cocktail.
"Blanco tequila offers a crisp, clean flavor with bright citrus notes that let the vibrant spice of ginger ale shine. In contrast, Reposado, with its subtle oak and caramel nuances from aging, adds a layer of richness and depth" Huerta said. "Ultimately, the best choice depends on the flavor profile you're aiming for—refreshing and straightforward with Blanco, or warm and complex with Reposado."
Huerta recommends garnishing tequila and ginger ale cocktails with lime wedges and thinly sliced ginger to accentuate the bright, citrusy notes of the tequila and the spicy effervescence of the ginger ale. For a twist, Huerta points to citrus like grapefruit or orange, and suggests adding a sprig of mint or sage to infuse herbal notes that bring the cocktail together. Use ginger ale brands like Fever Tree, Q, or Schweppes to combine with just a shot of tequila or into a more complicated cocktail. A tequila and ginger ale high ball is a classic and refreshing way to enjoy the combination, or opt for ginger ale instead of the more intense-tasting ginger beer, in a Mexican mule, or an El Diablo, traditionally made with ginger beer, tequila, fresh lime juice, and creme de cassis.