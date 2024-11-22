Ginger Ale Vs Ginger Beer: What's The Difference?

A favorite of folks worldwide, ginger ale is widely known as the go-to drink when you're on a plane or have an upset stomach. Ginger beer, on the other hand, is a bit less well-known unless you're a fan of Moscow mules. While these two terms were once interchangeable, they diverged when pharmacist James Vernor in Detroit, Michigan, began releasing Vernor's Ginger Ale in 1866.

At a glance, the main differences between ginger ale and ginger beer come down to spice, sweetness, carbonation, and alcohol content. Ginger ale tends to have a sweeter taste, while ginger beer is often much spicier and is carbonated via fermentation instead of through artificial means.

That said, the variance can differ by brand. For instance, an artisanal ginger ale made from real ginger will have a bolder taste than some commercially produced ginger beers that use artificial flavors and lack fermentation. However, for this article, we will focus on the traditional definitions of these two beverages and how they differ.