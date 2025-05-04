11 Grocery Store Chains With The Best Selection Of Alcohol

Shopping for groceries is always more fun when you can reward yourself with a little treat beyond the basic essentials. Sure, chocolate works, but there's something about grabbing a bottle of wine along with your dinner ingredientsthat makes your standard supermarket trip a little more fun.

Alcohol improves sales, and the truth is in the numbers. According to research conducted by Cornell University, a store doesn't boost its revenue by selling beer to customers. Instead, the fact that it sells beer incentivizes people to shop there more frequently, thereby increasing its overall sales in all food categories.

For discerning drinkers, choosing the right brand is essential. For example, if you know how to spot quality wine at a supermarket, you can likely make CVS work. Generally, it's best to look for DOC or DOCG on the back label of Italian wines, gravitate towards value wine regions (i.e., Portugal and Chile), avoid sweet wines, and skip big-name brands (save Sutter Home for the college kids).

Chances are, you don't have the time or energy to dig through the shelves for a quality option. For the frazzled who want to grab a refreshing sip of high-grade bubbly on their post-work grocery run, there are several supermarket chains with a quality selection of beer, wine, and spirits to elevate your evening.