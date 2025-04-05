Why Red Wine Is The Best Choice To Pair With The Richness Of Duck

In some instances, wine pairing is easy: Red wine is perfect with steak and white wine is best with certain chicken dishes. However, some meats like duck pose a dilemma. On paper, you might reach for white wine since duck is classified as poultry. Then again, duck is much richer than other white meats like chicken. Fortunately, Corey Garner, a winemaker at The Federalist, has a solution for this conundrum.

Garner told Chowhound, "It's a rich, flavorful meat that pairs well with wines that have some structure and depth but still maintain some delicacy which screams pinot noir." Specifically, she recommended pairing duck with The Federalist's own pinot noir, saying, "It would offer bright cherry and spice notes that complement the natural sweetness of the duck while still balancing its richness, especially if prepared with a fruit-based sauce."

Pairing duck with pinot noir is a fool-proof recommendation for a few reasons. This wine contains medium to low tannins; the perfect counterpoint to duck's slight fattiness. Pinot noir also has enough acidity to cut through that fattiness. This is essential if you are to enjoy a balanced dining experience.