How To Pair Tequila And Steak

The next time you sit down to a steak dinner, instead of going with a conventional bottle of red wine, you should consider something a bit different. You should try tequila, which, as it turns out, is a very versatile spirit that goes well with a wide range of dishes, from ceviche to charcuterie. We're going way beyond pairing a margarita with your carne asada tacos here, we're talking your favorite cut of steak and a good sipping tequila (or upscale cocktail).

Chowhound tapped Jaime Salas, head of legacy and advocacy for the agave portfolio at Proximo Spirits, which includes brands such as 1800, Maestro Dobel, and Gran Centenario, to help walk us through the process of choosing the right tequila for your steak — no matter the cut, whether its dry-aged or not, the steak's doneness, and even the sauce. Salas says tequila and steak work well together, but choosing the right style of tequila is key. "When pairing tequila with steak, the same principles that apply to any food and drink pairing hold true: The tequila should either contrast or complement the featured dish," he told Chowhound in an exclusive Q&A.