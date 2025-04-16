How To Pair Tequila And Steak
The next time you sit down to a steak dinner, instead of going with a conventional bottle of red wine, you should consider something a bit different. You should try tequila, which, as it turns out, is a very versatile spirit that goes well with a wide range of dishes, from ceviche to charcuterie. We're going way beyond pairing a margarita with your carne asada tacos here, we're talking your favorite cut of steak and a good sipping tequila (or upscale cocktail).
Chowhound tapped Jaime Salas, head of legacy and advocacy for the agave portfolio at Proximo Spirits, which includes brands such as 1800, Maestro Dobel, and Gran Centenario, to help walk us through the process of choosing the right tequila for your steak — no matter the cut, whether its dry-aged or not, the steak's doneness, and even the sauce. Salas says tequila and steak work well together, but choosing the right style of tequila is key. "When pairing tequila with steak, the same principles that apply to any food and drink pairing hold true: The tequila should either contrast or complement the featured dish," he told Chowhound in an exclusive Q&A.
Pair leaner cuts with younger tequilas
The aging process of tequila is important to the spirit's final flavor, according to Jaime Salas, which then helps dictate what kind of steak it pairs well with. With that in mind, younger tequilas, such as a blanco, with its crisp, vibrant, and floral notes, pairs well with leaner cuts of steak, like filet mignon, by balancing out and contrasting with the subtle taste of this tender cut. Similarly, blanco tequila and skirt steak work well together since the blanco tequila enhances the richness and beefy flavor of this cut.
The way steak is cooked can also help dictate your tequila choice. Blanco tends to be the go-to for most tequila cocktails, and Salas suggests pairing grilled skirt steak with a paloma, the next time you fire up the grill. The cocktail is traditionally made with blanco tequila, lime juice, and grapefruit soda. "The tangy and slightly sweet profile pairs nicely with grilled steaks," he says.
Choose an aged tequila for fattier cuts
Aged tequilas, which tend to have richer, more complex flavors, go well with more robust cuts of steak since they can stand up to the intense and rich beef flavor, Jaime Salas says. Among these are reposado, which has been aged for at least two months in oak barrels and up to just under a year; añejo, which is aged for between one and three years in oak; and extra añejo, which is aged for three years or more. Reposado tequilas, such as Gran Centenario Reposado, aged in new American oak for four months, tend to be smooth and have peppery notes, which pairs well with ribeye. "This is because the flavor of the tequila matches the rich, buttery taste of the steak," Salas says.
Añejo tequila often has notes of caramel, vanilla, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, and also works well with richer cuts like ribeyes and New York strips since it can stand up to the steak's bold flavors. He suggests something like Cuervo Tradicional Añejo Tequila, which is aged in new American oak for at least a year and finished in Bushmills Irish whiskey barrels. "The depth of the tequila complements the richness of the steak, creating a really harmonious dining experience," he says. Likewise, extra añejo, with its even deeper flavors of oak, chocolate, warming spices, and dried fruit, also works well with fattier cuts by enhancing its richness.
Dry-aged steak deserves an añejo or extra añejo tequila
Dry-aged steak, which, as the name suggests, has been aged in a controlled environment for weeks or months, and develops a more intense beef flavor, along with a distinctive nuttiness. "Dry-aged steaks develop more umami, savory notes over time — so going back to our basics, you'll want to seek out tequilas that either complement or contrast those flavors," Jaime Salas says. He recommends either an añejo or the longer-aged extra añejo, which can complement the steak's intense savoriness.
Not only whether the beef is dry-aged, but even the way you like your steak cooked can influence what kind of tequila you should be pairing it with. Salas suggest blanco or reposado for rare to medium-rare steak because blanco tequila's inherent freshness provides a nice contrast to its juiciness, while a reposado's complexity enhances the steak's flavor without overpowering it. For those who like their steak cooked longer, the bolder makeup of añejo or extra añejo tequilas complement the charred flavor.
Even the steak's sauce can help determine its tequila pairing
If you prefer your steak topped off by a sauce, whether it's a classic Béarnaise or A.1. straight from the bottle, there's a type of tequila to match it with. Jaime Salas suggests a reposado for Béarnaise sauce, garlic herb butter, and even barbecue sauce. Reposado's qualities complement or enhance the various flavor profiles of these sauces, from the herbaceousness of Béarnaise to the tang of barbecue.
If red wine or blue cheese sauces are your thing, Salas suggests reaching for an añejo tequila. "Its rich flavors of vanilla, caramel, and oak complement the savory and robust taste of red wine jus," he says. "For bleu cheese sauce, añejo's rich, earthy characteristics enhance the bold and creamy flavors, elevating the savory profile." Likewise, for a peppercorn sauce, the complexity of en extra añejo balances out the sauce's spicy notes. For chimichurri or A.1. sauce, Salas feels a blanco is the way to go since it cuts through both sauces' acidity while still complementing the tanginess and slight sweetness.
Next time steak is on the menu, we suggest trying tequila as the accompaniment. It may just open a whole new world of flavor possibilities with a distinctive Mexican vibe.