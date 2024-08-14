Secrets Of Costco Liquor You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Costco shoppers know that the big-box grocery store is a treasure trove of everything from home appliances to pantry staples and fresh produce. One department that has been seeing a significant amount of growth over the past few years is the alcohol section. Forbes reported that Costco likely made between $6.5 and $7 billion in global alcohol sales in 2023 alone. That's not surprising, considering most warehouses have every kind of liquor a tippler could ask for at highly competitive prices. Plus, the chain sells plenty of well-known alcohol brands as well as its own line of Kirkland brand alcohols.

If you're a Costco member, you're probably already aware of the chain's superb alcohol selection. But how much do you really know about buying liquor at Costco? For example, do you know which companies create the Kirkland brand alcohols? What about how to spot the best deals? Just like there are hacks for ordering food at Costco's food court, there are also some tips you should know about buying Costco liquor that can save you money and score you superior products. Read on to discover some secrets of Costco liquor that will up your booze-buying game.