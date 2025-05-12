10 Aluminum Foil Mistakes That Compromise Kitchen Safety

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Aluminum foil is a tool that most folks reach for freely in the kitchen, and for good reason. It's endlessly useful, helping you make perfect bacon in the oven, keeping your air fryer clean, and starring in many other cooking hacks. However, that doesn't necessarily mean it's always safe to use. In fact, in some cases, it may be downright unsafe.

Mainly, that's because it can be toxic, explains Bryan Quoc Le, food scientist and author of the book "150 Food Science Questions Answered." That's because "Aluminum is a heavy metal that can interfere with many physiological processes in the body, and is fairly toxic in moderate concentrations," Le says. "Aluminum toxicity is poorly understood, but oral exposure to aluminum could stress individuals with kidney disease." However, he adds, "Small levels of aluminum are accepted as safe."

It's not just the kitchen you need to watch out for, either. "It's in antacids, deodorants, and even drinking water," says Blessing Jennifer Anyibama, a food and nutritional scientist at Tuskegee University. "Minimizing contact wherever you can is a wise choice, so be aware. Food safety isn't only about what you eat, it's also about what you cook it in." With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the most common aluminum foil mistakes that can compromise kitchen safety.