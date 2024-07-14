The Correct Way To Cook A Potato In The Microwave Couldn't Be Easier

The fluffy, steamy interior of a baked potato is the perfect canvas for some rich butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and all the other seasonings of your choice. While it's a tempting starch to whip up for dinner, and one of the simplest recipes out there, it's still not necessarily the quickest recipe in the book. By the time you finish prepping your potato, heating the oven, and finally start cooking the spud, you might not even be hungry anymore. Well this is exactly the type of job that microwaves were made for, so the next time you're craving a baked potato, skip the oven and use this handy kitchen gadget instead.

Speediness aside, the correct way to cook a potato in the microwave couldn't be easier. To make this dish come to life, start by washing and drying your potato as usual and poking it several times with a fork. This step is essential because the steam from inside the potato has to escape, so the holes in the flesh keep a potato from turning into a dangerous starchy mess. While russet potatoes are most commonly used for this dish, most any potato will do, so pick your favorite from the bunch.

Next, rub your potato in the oil of your choice to make its skin come out extra crispy instead of dry. Butter or olive oil are two common options. All this prep should take you about a minute, and now your potato is ready for the microwave.

