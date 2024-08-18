Foil Or No Foil: How Should You Be Grilling Potatoes?

Foil-wrapped potatoes have a notably different texture than their unwrapped counterparts. Since these potatoes are trapped with their moisture during grilling, they're essentially steaming, resulting in a softer texture to both interior and skins. If you enjoy that steamy quality — with a fork that goes in like butter — you might favor the foil. Foil is also for you if you dread getting your grill messier than needed. Foil-wrapped potatoes are unlikely to stick to grill grates (though to be fair, one of the best beginner grilling tips is to oil both your grill and your potatoes to mitigate sticking if you're setting them on the grates without foil). It's also easy to add herbs and seasonings right into the foil packet to infuse your spuds with flavor.

That said, don't expect a crispy exterior when grilling potatoes in foil. Nor will you have picture-perfect grill marks and that notably smoky flavor, but you can poke holes in the foil to allow some smoke to penetrate if you wish. Finally, be careful of overcooking when using the foil method — potatoes can go from "pleasantly soft" to "mushy and soggy" quite easily. Stick a fork in your taters to check that they're not veering into mushiness.

To foil-grill potatoes, rub a sheet of foil with butter, add your seasonings, and roll up your potato. Poke holes in the foil if desired, and cook for 45 minutes to an hour.