Aluminum Foil Is The Key To Beautifully Rendered Bacon Without A Baking Rack

Cooking bacon in the oven is not only the best way to cook bacon, but it's also the easiest. If you follow the standard method of frying bacon on the stovetop, you've got to make the switch and see how game-changing the oven can be. If you've already taken to this method, then there's no doubt you've continued to cook bacon this way. But there are ways to improve your oven-cooked bacon experience so it is even easier.

Since the oven-baked bacon method has become a largely open secret by now, it comes as no surprise that there are all kinds of tips for how to best cook bacon in the oven. One such tip is for those who want to render their bacon fat properly. A baking rack works, sure, but a simple sheet of aluminum foil can be your mess-free answer to give you beautiful strips of perfectly-rendered bacon. Crumple up the foil so the bacon can rest on top of its peaks, allowing any grease to drip into the crevices you created below. And if you're particularly detail-oriented, crinkle your foil into an accordion-like pattern, allowing for uniform distribution across the whole sheet. Pair this with an excellent space-saving bacon technique, and you'll be amazed at just how easy it is to get perfect bacon every time.