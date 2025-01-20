Why You Should Avoid Aluminum Foil For Acidic Food

Between its heat resistance and ability to be formed into almost any shape, there's no secret why aluminum foil is a staple in professional and home kitchens alike. Whether you need to quickly cover a freshly baked dish, funnel ingredients from one bowl to another, or simply save yourself the trouble of cleaning up your cookware, aluminum foil is there. Aluminum foil also teaches us an important moral lesson: that nobody is perfect. This shiny foil may be incredibly handy, but using it with certain foods can lead to disastrous results. And unless you want to foil your dinner plans, don't use foil with acidic foods.

Acidic foods are a no-go for cast iron, and they're a no-go for aluminum, too. Highly acidic foods include citrus, tomato, vinegar, raw meat, and processed food that contains a lot of sodium. When in close contact with aluminum foil, these foods will eat away at the metal and eventually cause it to contaminate the food. So, skip the foil when you're working with such foods.