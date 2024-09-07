Parchment Paper Vs Aluminum Foil Vs Silicone Mats: Which Is Best To Bake Cookies On?

It's often said that baking, unlike cooking, is an exact science. To create the precise chemical reactions that produce perfect cookies every time, you need to not only carefully measure and mix your ingredients, but also select the correct essential baking tools to aid the process. One question bakers often have is which baking surface will result in the tastiest cookies, and we're here to explain why parchment paper is your best bet.

Bakers use a variety of removable surfaces to prevent cookies from sticking to the bottom of their baking sheets, with the most common being aluminum foil, silicone mats, and parchment paper. The most important aspect to consider in making your selection is each material's reaction to heat, because it could have a major impact on the texture and quality of your cookies. Just like the color of your baking sheet matters due to variance in heat conduction, the same principle applies to your nonstick surfaces. Aluminum foil is not recommended for baking because it gets too hot, and while silicone mats work well, they have a tendency to over-insulate. As a result, parchment paper is most recommended by in-the-know bakers like Alton Brown, who tweeted his enthusiastic preference in 2017.

