12 Matcha-Flavored Products To Satisfy Your Craving During The Shortage
Matcha's moment in the spotlight is far from over. Over the past few years, this bright green powder has gone from niche to ubiquitous, popping up in strawberry milk lattes, soft serve, croissants, and even cocktails. It's beloved for its earthy flavor, eye-catching color, and feel-good benefits (hello, antioxidants and gentle caffeine boost). From TikTok to your neighborhood coffee shop, matcha has taken over the American food zeitgeist — and we're not mad about it.
But as with all good things, there's a catch: Our collective obsession is catching up with us. Demand for high-quality matcha, especially the kind grown in Japan's prized Uji region, has skyrocketed. At the same time, growers are facing labor shortages, and the meticulous matcha production process doesn't exactly lend itself to rapid scaling. Add in newly imposed tariffs on Japanese imports, and you've got a recipe for a looming matcha shortage and potential price hikes.
So, what's a matcha lover to do? Instead of panic-buying ceremonial-grade matcha tins like it's toilet paper circa 2020, we've rounded up 12 matcha-flavored products that hit the spot without draining your wallet. Whether you're craving a mid-day snack, a creamy drink, or a sweet treat, these picks bring the matcha magic — no whisk required.
Koia Matcha Latte Protein Shake
Matcha lovers, meet a protein-packed alternative: Koia's Matcha Latte Protein Shake. This ready-to-drink gem blends the earthy richness of organic matcha with the creamy smoothness of almond and coconut milk. Each 12-ounce bottle delivers 18 grams of plant-based protein derived from brown rice, pea, and chickpea sources, along with seven grams of fiber and just four grams of sugar — that's up to 20 grams less sugar than your average small drive-through matcha latte.
Even though it packs way less sugar, the shake delivers a one-two punch of balanced flavor. Subtle matcha notes are complemented by a hint of sweetness, reminiscent of a café-style matcha sip. The subtlety of the matcha flavor makes this shake a great beginner's sip for those still on the fence about the trending Japanese green tea.
In the face of a potential matcha shortage and price hikes, Koia's shake offers a practical alternative. Its use of organic matcha in a blended beverage format makes it less susceptible to dramatic price fluctuations compared to pure ceremonial-grade matcha. Plus, it's a convenient grab-and-go option, with no brewing knowledge required. Koia Matcha Latte Protein Shake will run you around $4.29 per shake and is widely available at stores such as Whole Foods and Amazon.
Om Mushroom Superfood Matcha Latte Blend
Do you start your morning with a matcha latte and a moment of Zen? Let us introduce you to your new sidekick: Om Mushroom Superfood Matcha Latte Blend. It's everything you love about matcha — earthy, gently energizing, antioxidant-rich — but with a wellness-forward twist: mushrooms.
Now, before you make a face, hear us out. Mushroom "coffee" is a caffeine-free alternative that might provide some amazing health benefits. This particular powdered blend stirs up into a creamy, slightly sweet latte thanks to oat milk powder, and it's loaded with organic Japanese matcha (offering a small dose of caffeine) and a powerhouse combo of mushrooms added for function, not flavor. This blend includes lion's mane to support focus, reishi to help with stress, along with chaga and turkey tail to bring some serious immune-boosting power. It's like a matcha latte on a health plan.
If a matcha shortage or price spike is on the horizon (and it just might be), this blend is a smart swap. It stretches your matcha supply further, tastes like the real deal, and thanks to its mushroom mix and powdered format, it's less likely to be hit by the same supply chain woes. This antioxidant-packed matcha alternative retails for around $21.99 for 10 servings. You can snag it online at Amazon or in-store at Target, Walmart, or Whole Foods. Whether you're in it for the taste, the brain boost, or both, this matcha-mushroom latte might just become part of your daily ritual.
Califia Farms Matcha Almond Milk Latte
If the idea of a café-style matcha latte without the café trip sounds like a dream, Califia Farms' Matcha Almond Milk Latte is here to make your life easier. This ready-to-drink bottle blends real Japanese matcha with creamy almond milk and just a touch of cane sugar. The result? A smooth, lightly sweet sip that tastes like something your favorite barista might whip up (minus the $7 price tag and the long lineup).
For matcha lovers, this drink checks a lot of boxes. It's dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and low in sugar, so it plays well with most diets. But the real star here is the convenience. No whisking, no heating, no clumps; just twist the cap and go. It's the kind of thing you can toss in your bag and sip on the train or during a mid-afternoon work slump.
And with whispers of a matcha shortage, products like this are a smart swap. Since it blends matcha with other ingredients and is mass-produced, it's less vulnerable to sudden price hikes. You can find it pretty easily at national retailers like Target, Kroger, Whole Foods, or online at Amazon and Califia Farms' website for around $4.94 per 48-ounce bottle. It's a laid-back way to get your matcha fix — no tea ceremony required.
Boba Tea Protein Matcha Latte Whey Protein Powder
Looking to blend your love for green tea with a protein-packed boost? Boba Tea Protein's Matcha Latte Whey Protein Powder might be your perfect match. This powder combines premium-grade, shade-grown matcha from Nishio, Japan, with grass-fed whey protein isolate, delivering 25 grams of protein per serving. The result is a vibrant green drink that tastes remarkably like a well-balanced matcha latte — smooth, subtly sweet, and free from bitterness or that typical artificial protein taste.
Beyond its delightful flavor, this protein powder is a nutritional powerhouse. It's low in carbs and fat, gluten-free, and soy-free, making it suitable for various dietary preferences. Each serving also includes an organic greens blend and probiotics, supporting digestive health and overall wellness.
In the face of potential matcha shortages, this protein-rich blend offers a practical alternative. Its blend of ingredients and large-scale production make it less susceptible to market fluctuations affecting pure matcha. Plus, its powdered form ensures a longer shelf life, allowing you to stock up and enjoy your matcha fix without worry. You can purchase Boba Tea Protein's Matcha Latte Whey Protein Powder directly from their website or through Amazon for around $49.99 for a two-pound bag.
Matcha Kit Kat
Matcha lovers with a sweet tooth should look no further than the candy aisle of their local Asian specialty store. Kit Kat's Deep Matcha-flavored candy is a delightful treat that combines the rich, earthy flavor of matcha with the familiar crunch of a classic Kit Kat. This Japanese creation has gained popularity not just on its home turf but also among matcha enthusiasts worldwide.
In Japan, Kit Kats are more than just a candy; they're a cultural phenomenon. With over 300 unique flavors, including regional and seasonal specialties, they've become a canvas for culinary creativity. The matcha variant stands out for its intense green tea flavor, appealing to those who appreciate that super-authentic taste. For matcha aficionados, this candy offers a convenient and satisfying way to enjoy the flavor without the need for brewing or preparation. The balance of sweet white chocolate and robust matcha provides a harmonious taste experience that can curb cravings in a pinch.
Regarding potential matcha shortages or price hikes, products like Kit Kat's Deep Matcha are less likely to be significantly affected. Manufacturers often source lower-grade matcha in bulk and have established supply chains that can buffer against short-term fluctuations. Additionally, the amount of matcha used in each candy is relatively small, making it a more stable option for consumers. You can find Kit Kat's Deep Matcha candy at various retailers, including specialty Asian markets and online platforms like Amazon. It's a convenient way to indulge in matcha flavor anytime, anywhere.
Matcha Pocky
If you've ever strolled through an Asian snack aisle or scrolled snackTok, chances are you've come across Pocky — those slender biscuit sticks dipped in creamy coatings. Originally from Japan, Pocky has been a beloved treat since 1966, and it's easy to see why. It's light, snackable, and comes in a rainbow of flavors, from chocolate and strawberry to more adventurous picks like sweet potato, Yubari melon, and, yes, even matcha.
Matcha Pocky is a must-try for green tea lovers. Each crispy stick is dipped in a smooth, velvety matcha-flavored coating made with real Uji matcha from Japan, offering just the right balance of earthy bitterness and mellow sweetness. It's not overly sugary, which makes it feel a little more grown-up than your average candy, perfect for satisfying those midday cravings without the caffeine crash.
As matcha lovers brace for prices to inch upward, Pocky's matcha sticks remain a pretty affordable indulgence. Since the actual matcha content in each stick is minimal and it's produced on a large scale, it's less likely to feel the same pinch as premium ceremonial-grade matcha. You can find Matcha Pocky for around $3 per box at most Asian grocery stores, bigger chains like Target and Walmart, and online retailers like Amazon. Stash a box or two in your pantry and you'll thank yourself during your next matcha craving moment.
Häagen-Dazs Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream
Matcha fans who haven't tried Häagen-Dazs Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream yet are seriously missing out. This isn't your average green tea-flavored dessert. It's rich, creamy, and has that earthy, slightly bitter matcha kick that hits just right. Basically, it tastes like a super smooth, frozen matcha latte packed into a comforting pint.
One of the reasons it's so good? Häagen-Dazs doesn't mess around when it comes to ingredients. Known for its top-shelf vanilla ice cream, the brand uses high-quality matcha and keeps the ingredient list short and sweet, so what you're tasting is the real deal, not artificial flavoring dressed up in green. It's the perfect little indulgence when you're craving that signature matcha flavor but want to switch things up from your usual tea routine.
And even with all the buzz about matcha prices going up due to demand and import tariffs, this is one product that's likely to stay pretty steady. Why? Because Häagen-Dazs buys matcha in bulk and has long-standing supply chains that aren't as sensitive to short-term spikes. You can find it pretty easily, too — most grocery stores carry it (think Whole Foods, Kroger, Target, etc.), and it's available online through services like Instacart or Amazon Fresh for around $4.69 per pint. So, next time you're in the freezer aisle, grab a pint. Your future self will thank you.
Mezcla Matcha Vanilla Vegan Protein Bars
Let's face it, there just isn't always time to sit and enjoy a freshly brewed cup of matcha. Instead of sacrificing that guilty pleasure, opt for an on-the-go snack that still satisfies: Mezcla's Matcha Vanilla Vegan Protein Bars. Imagine the earthy, slightly grassy flavor of real Japanese matcha swirled with smooth vanilla and tucked into a soft, chewy bar (think Rice Krispies Treat texture) that's actually good for you.
Each bar is packed with 10 grams of plant-based protein derived from pumpkin seeds and pea protein, so it's not just tasty — it actually does something for your body, whether you're powering through a workout or just trying to survive the 3 p.m. slump. And since it's vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and soy-free, it checks all the clean-eating boxes without tasting like cardboard. That's a big (and easy) win.
Now, if the looming matcha shortage has you stress-sipping your stash, don't worry — these bars are a safe bet. They use a small amount of matcha in the recipe, so even if prices spike, you're unlikely to see these little guys vanish or suddenly cost a fortune. They're shelf-stable, too, so you can stock up and stash them anywhere. You can grab them online on Amazon or find them at national retailers like Walmart and Whole Foods for around $30 for a box of 12 bars, or you can buy them individually for around $3 per bar. Consider your craving covered.
Gabriel & Daniel Instant Oatmeal with Matcha & Coconut
Whirlwind mornings still deserve a little moment of indulgence. If you find yourself craving a cozy, matcha-infused breakfast that doesn't require a whisk or a trip to your local coffee shop, allow Gabriel & Daniel's Instant Oatmeal with Matcha & Coconut to become your new morning staple. Founded by a physician and mother inspired by her sons' health journey, Gabriel & Daniel isn't just about oats, it's about purpose. The brand focuses on creating wholesome, organic, and gluten-free foods, while also providing employment opportunities for individuals with neurodiverse needs. It's food with heart and a mission you can feel good supporting.
Now, let's talk flavor. This oatmeal blends Japanese matcha with creamy coconut flakes, giving you that earthy, slightly sweet matcha vibe with a tropical twist. It's like your favorite matcha latte met a beach vacation and decided to hang out in your breakfast bowl. Beyond taste, it's packed with benefits: probiotics for gut health, high fiber for digestion, and a vitamin boost that includes iron, magnesium, and vitamin C. And since the matcha content is modest, it's less likely to be affected by potential matcha shortages or price hikes. You can find Gabriel & Daniel's Matcha & Coconut Instant Oatmeal at Target, Walmart, and Amazon,. So, next time you're rushing out the door or just need a quick, nourishing breakfast with a matcha twist, this oatmeal has got you covered.
Bubbie's Matcha Green Tea Mochi
If you're a matcha lover with a soft spot for mochi, Bubbies Matcha Green Tea Mochi is the dessert mashup you didn't know you needed. This treat combines the earthy richness of traditional Japanese matcha with the chewy, pillowy texture of mochi to create a pairing that feels both indulgent and refreshingly light.
Known for their premium mochi ice creams, Bubbies infuses authentic matcha green tea powder into their creamy ice cream, then wraps it in a slightly sweetened mochi dough made of glutinous rice. The result is a harmonious blend of flavors and textures: The mochi exterior offers a gentle chew, while the ice cream inside delivers a smooth, subtly bitter matcha flavor that isn't overly sweet.
For those concerned about potential matcha shortages, these mochi treats are a smart choice. Given their small size and the balanced amount of matcha used, they're less likely to be impacted by fickle market fluctuations. Plus, their frozen nature means you can stock up and enjoy them at your leisure. You can find Bubbies Matcha Green Tea Mochi at various retailers, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, The Fresh Market, and online through Amazon for around $6 to $8 per box of six. The next time you're in the mood for a delightful dessert that satisfies your matcha cravings, give these mochi bites a try.
Loacker Quadratini Premium Matcha Green Tea Wafer Cookies
Looking to add a delightful matcha twist to your snack repertoire? Loacker's Quadratini Premium Matcha Green Tea Wafer Cookies should be at the top of your list. Loacker, a beloved Italian brand that's been making high-quality wafer confections since 1925, is known for its alpine-sourced ingredients and signature crispy layers. And their matcha flavor is a global hit.
Each bite-sized cube layers five light, crispy wafers with four generous layers of creamy matcha filling made from real Japanese green tea powder. The result is a perfect balance of earthy, slightly bitter matcha and rich, sweet creaminess all wrapped up in a satisfying crunch. It's no wonder these cookies have become a viral sensation on TikTok, with matcha fans around the world showing off their snack hauls and raving about the flavor. People love them not only because they're delicious, but because they feel like a little luxury you can grab by the handful.
What's more, if matcha prices start creeping up due to the looming shortage, these cookies are a smart way to get your fix without spending a fortune. They use just enough high-quality matcha to satisfy your craving, making them less vulnerable to big price swings. You can find Loacker Matcha Quadratini at World Market, Walmart, Amazon, and even on Loacker's own website for around $6.99. Grab a bag (or two) — they're easy to love and even easier to snack on.
Moshi Sparkling Uji Matcha
If you love the earthy, slightly sweet flavor of matcha but want something a little more refreshing than your usual latte, Moshi Sparkling Uji Matcha is a must-try. Founded in 2020 by former chef Alton But, Moshi is on a mission to highlight unique Asian flavors through modern, fizzy beverages that feel both nostalgic and new. Their sparkling, non-alcoholic sips are all about celebrating heritage, while creating something fun and drinkable for everyday life.
Moshi's matcha collection features several sparkling options that each bring something different to the table. The Original flavor is crisp and clean, letting the rich Uji matcha shine with just a hint of citrus. White Strawberry adds real strawberry puree for a fruity, creamy balance. Ginger delivers a spicy little zing, perfect for cooler weather or cozy afternoons. And Coconut leans tropical and smooth, almost like sipping on a beachy matcha latte.
These sparkling matcha drinks are a clever substitute if we do see a shortage or price hike, because they're shelf-stable, pre-mixed, and use matcha in smaller amounts, making them less likely to skyrocket in cost. Plus, they're just plain fun to sip and are the perfect ingredient for a simple and delicious mocktail. You can grab Moshi drinks online at the brand's website, on Amazon, or check your local World Market — they retail for about $50 for a 12-pack. If you're trying to stretch your matcha stash or just switch things up, this one's worth a spot in your fridge.