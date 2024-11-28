Our Favorite Vanilla Ice Cream Brand Has Probably Been In Your Freezer Before

Whether swirled in a sugar cone or dolloped on top of pie, flavor purists know there is nothing more comforting than a scoop of vanilla ice cream. If you're an ice cream enthusiast, you're likely loyal to a brand because of its more adventurous offerings, like Tillamook's Mudslide concoction or Ben and Jerry's Phish Food flavor. But have you ever sought out the brand that specifically makes the best vanilla ice cream? Luckily for you, we're already on the case.

Chowhound writer Kyle Grace Trinidad knows her way around a ranking. She's taste-tested and compared everything from Costco frozen pizza to store-bought cheesecake. In her definitive ranking of 11 popular vanilla ice cream brands, she applied her same exacting standards to find the best vanilla bean an ice cream manufacturer can offer. Trinidad sought out the most traditional vanilla varieties from commonly available brands. This meant no gelato, fro-yo, alternative dairy products, mix-ins, or reduced-fat options. French vanilla, and old-fashioned vanilla flavors were evaluated for texture, flavor, mouthfeel, and even aftertaste.

Pushing its way through the crowded field, Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Bean Ice Cream emerged as the eventual winner. Trinidad praised its vanilla flavor, which is delicate and floral instead of a powerful punch to the palate. Häagen-Dazs's silky, gentle taste and texture is perfect for savoring a standalone scoop and mild enough to complement, rather than overpower, any accompanying dessert.