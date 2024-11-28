Our Favorite Vanilla Ice Cream Brand Has Probably Been In Your Freezer Before
Whether swirled in a sugar cone or dolloped on top of pie, flavor purists know there is nothing more comforting than a scoop of vanilla ice cream. If you're an ice cream enthusiast, you're likely loyal to a brand because of its more adventurous offerings, like Tillamook's Mudslide concoction or Ben and Jerry's Phish Food flavor. But have you ever sought out the brand that specifically makes the best vanilla ice cream? Luckily for you, we're already on the case.
Chowhound writer Kyle Grace Trinidad knows her way around a ranking. She's taste-tested and compared everything from Costco frozen pizza to store-bought cheesecake. In her definitive ranking of 11 popular vanilla ice cream brands, she applied her same exacting standards to find the best vanilla bean an ice cream manufacturer can offer. Trinidad sought out the most traditional vanilla varieties from commonly available brands. This meant no gelato, fro-yo, alternative dairy products, mix-ins, or reduced-fat options. French vanilla, and old-fashioned vanilla flavors were evaluated for texture, flavor, mouthfeel, and even aftertaste.
Pushing its way through the crowded field, Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Bean Ice Cream emerged as the eventual winner. Trinidad praised its vanilla flavor, which is delicate and floral instead of a powerful punch to the palate. Häagen-Dazs's silky, gentle taste and texture is perfect for savoring a standalone scoop and mild enough to complement, rather than overpower, any accompanying dessert.
Why Häagen-Dazs vanilla bean takes the cake
When you pull off the lid of Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, its quality is immediately apparent. Rather than pure white, the cream has a sunnier, warmer shade that indicates a splash of vanilla extract. Speckles of vanilla bean are dotted throughout, which add nuance and subtlety to the classic vanilla flavor. As Kyle Grace Trinidad notes in her ranking, the high fat content of the ice cream does mean it takes a few minutes to soften, but the result is a deliciously creamy and smooth spoonful. The only downside, as with all Häagen-Dazs flavors, is that the quality comes at a cost. You'll pay $3.99 for 14 ounces, but you can be comforted by the fact that Häagen-Dazs does simple the best. If you want mix-ins and flavor additives, you'll have to look elsewhere.
If you've got a thing against vanilla bean flecks and prefer a true, old-fashioned vanilla ice cream, Trinidad also has a recommendation for you to try: Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream. Blue Bell scored highly for its intensely rich vanilla flavor, though it lost points for its slightly icy quality. However, it's cheaper than both Häagen-Dazs and Ben & Jerry's, so it could be your best bet when feeding a crowd.