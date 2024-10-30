What Exactly Is Mochi Made Of?

We've all seen them — mochi, the small, jelly-looking, but also somehow powdery-looking, balls in various colors. Whether you've tried it or not, there's no doubt this tiny, gummy food has taken the world by storm. But what exactly is it?

In short, mochi is made from rice. But it's a bit more complicated than that. Mochi is made from a specific type of glutinous rice called mochigome. It has a hint of sweetness, but it's most notable for its high starch content. This is what gives mochi its distinct sticky, chewy quality; though don't let the name fool you. Mochigome is glutinous rice, but it doesn't contain gluten.

There are two types of mochi, sweet and savory, and Sweet mochi is probably what most people are more familiar with. This type can come in many flavors and is marked by its soft pastel colors. Sweet mochi is often made with sticky rice with a higher sugar content, and can be come with a variety of different fillings. The other type, savory mochi, is usually cooked as balls or fried as buns. Mochi buns, popular in Korea, are often filled with meat or veggies. Toasted mochi cakes can also be added the kind of miso soup you might enjoy for breakfast — although this is a little unconventional, and you won't find mochi in a traditional Japanese breakfast spread.