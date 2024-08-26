How To Store Fresh Mint To Keep All That Flavor Intact

Varied types of mint are fast-growing plants, so it makes sense that they can be kept fresh in a similar manner as flowers in a vase. Just as you would trim the ends of your roses or tulips before placing them in a clean, water-filled vessel, the same can be done with your flowering herbs. All you need to do is snip the bottom of your mint sprig stems and place them in a jar of water.

After doing that, you can just leave the mint on your counter. Be sure to change the water daily or whenever you notice it getting cloudy, or else your herb won't retain its pungent taste or vibrant color. This super-simple method will keep your mint fresh for up to a week, making it well-suited for people who reach for this ingredient often when cooking.

However, if you need to extend the life of your mint even longer, there's a way to do this that will keep it good for around three weeks. Simply repeat the previously mentioned steps, but this time, place the jar in the refrigerator after placing a loose plastic bag over the mint to help it maintain moisture. But if you're planning to use the mint within the next three to five days, you can also ditch the jar and instead wrap the herb in a damp paper towel, before placing the packet in an unsealed plastic bag and refrigerating it.

