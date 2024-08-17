Cosmic Crisp: The Apple Variety Engineered To Last A Whole Year

The Cosmic Crisp was developed with storage in mind. One of the issues that the development team sought to address was the seasonal availability of apples. In the United States, most apples are harvested in the fall, so by the time summer comes around, there aren't fresh local apples still available. In summer, apples sometimes have to be imported to American stores, and they typically don't end up tasting as good as fresh domestic ones. The Cosmic Crisp was developed with the intent of producing an apple that could be eaten 12 months after harvest and still taste delicious. They achieved this goal, but only to a degree.

According to Washington State University, Cosmic Crisp apples can last up to 12 months in storage, but not in your standard home refrigerator. They are made to be kept in controlled atmosphere storage, a commercial system that regulates temperature, just like your fridge, but also controls oxygen and carbon dioxide levels to better prevent spoilage. According to Washington State, Cosmic Crisp apples will keep for around four months in refrigerated air, just a third of the time. However, four months is still longer than other varieties of apple, most of which will only keep for up to two months in the fridge. You have the best odds of maxing out the fruit's shelf life if you store apples in the crisper drawer.

