Here's How Flavored Coffee Is Made

Most bags of coffee beans list their flavor notes, such as cherry, honey, or dark chocolate. These aren't added ingredients but rather the natural flavors that occur during the coffee washing and roasting processes. But there's also flavored coffee. In these bags, producers add extra notes beyond what's present in the beans, either during or after roasting. As you can imagine, coffee purists turn their noses up at many flavored coffees. The best high-end coffee roasters argue that added flavors are only there to cover up the faults of low-quality beans. And the inability to tell exactly how a roaster adds flavor to their beans gives others pause.

And that's fair, as it's not always easy to tell. Roasters can flavor coffee with either artificially flavored oils and extracts or with natural ingredients. The former is more popular, and unfortunately, some brands are more upfront on the packaging about the methods they use than others.