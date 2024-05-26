Skip The $6 Mocha & DIY This Luxurious Version At Home Instead

Anyone who has enjoyed a rich and chocolatey mocha can tell you that it is not just your average coffee drink. The beverage blends the intensity and velvety texture of a latte with the decadent taste of chocolate, making for a truly unique drinking experience — one usually reserved for a trip to your local cafe. But what if you could make a mocha for yourself at home? Well, you can, and no, you won't need to invest in barista-level syrups. You need only raid your candy drawer.

To make a cafe-worthy mocha, use a piece of chocolate broken off from a Ghirardelli bar, or a piece of individually wrapped Lindt chocolate, and melt it in with your pour of espresso. You can do this by placing your chocolate square over your cup and brewing your espresso directly over it, or by putting your chocolate into your shot of espresso and stirring until its fully melted. Once your espresso and chocolate are mixed, add in your steamed milk and voila! You've got a creamy and chocolatey mocha to sip on (at home or on the go). In terms of proportions, you can use the basic formula for a latte, which calls for ⅓ espresso and ⅔ steamed milk. You can add as much or as little chocolate as you'd like. But you should keep in mind the quality of your chocolate, as a higher quality chocolate will produce a better mocha.

