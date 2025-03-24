Why Your Homemade Hot Chocolate Never Tastes As Good As A Cafe's

Hot chocolate is the ultimate comfort drink, especially on a cold winter's day in a cozy café. It's tempting to try to recreate the magic at home, but there's nothing quite as good as a steaming hot cup of chocolate crafted by a trained professional. Cafés obviously want their products to be memorable to keep customers coming back, so they perfect their techniques and carefully select their ingredients — in this case, chocolate, milk, sweetener, and various flavorings. The quality of those ingredients goes a long way, starting with the chocolate itself. High quality chocolate contains cocoa butter rather than vegetable oil, and the higher the cocoa content, the richer the chocolatey taste.

If you want to attain that café-quality at home, look for premium chocolate, whether it's a bar, chips, or cocoa powder, that's made from at least 70% cocoa. You want a chocolate that melts easily on the tongue and has that heavenly chocolate scent. If you're planning on using a bar, ensure there's a nice, crisp snap when you break off a piece. To achieve a café-quality beverage without real chocolate there are some pretty decent store-bought hot chocolate mixes out there, but they won't do your drink any justice if you're using water instead of milk.

At home, you have that option and many people choose it because it's easier and water creates a healthier beverage overall. While milk has plenty of vitamins and minerals, it also has calories, fat, and a glycemic index of 31. But in a café, the priority is taste, so you are more likely to get your hot chocolate made with milk. For instance, at Starbucks, their hot chocolate comes with 11 different milk options. Water, meanwhile, isn't inclued.