Why Carl's Jr.'s Parent Company Once Sued Jack In The Box

If the idea of beef between fast food chains piques your interest, look no further than a 2007 legal dispute between Carl's Jr.'s parent company and Jack in the Box, centered around the issue of butts — yes, really. The drama stemmed from a commercial that Jack in the Box created to promote its then-new sirloin burger. In the commercial, Jack in the Box's toy-headed mascot, Jack Box, is presenting the burger in some kind of corporate meeting, pointing to the location of the sirloin cut on a diagram of a cow. Someone in the meeting then notes that Jack in the Box's competitors offer an Angus burger, and asks the mascot to point out where the cow's "Angus" is, to which he replies "I'd rather not."

The joke is that "Angus" sounds roughly like "anus." In reality, Angus is a breed of cow, not a cut of meat. It's known for having lots of marbling (i.e. streaks of fat), which should generally make it juicier and more flavorful, though both chains still secretly use frozen burgers. Although Carl's Jr. wasn't named in this ad, the company didn't take it well because, at that time, it was serving Angus beef burgers. So, in the name of not taking a joke, the parent company CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. sued Jack in the Box over the suggestion that Carl's Jr. made its burgers with cow anus.