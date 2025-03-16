The Cult-Favorite Fast Food Burger Chain With High-Quality Chicken

There seems to be no end to our choices when it comes to fast food. One eatery in particular seems to have a cult-like following, partially thanks to its choice to use high-quality ingredients: Shake Shack. The New York City-based fast food chain with 358 locations spanning 34 states is not shy about its commitment to good food and quality ingredients, as evidenced by its very public Animal Welfare Policy. The policy strictly adheres to standards and guidelines set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, including prohibiting the use of hormones and steroids in poultry sold in the United States. But Shake Shack takes it to the next level by committing to only working with suppliers who believe in the humane treatment of animals, including offering a cage-free environment and providing feed that contains no animal by-products.

When it comes to Shake Shack's chicken offerings – the Chicken Shack (which heralded the chain's entrance into the world of fast food chicken sandwiches), an Avocado Chicken Sandwich, and Chicken Bites — the chain follows these exacting standards to the letter, elevating its food to a superior quality that sets it apart from your typical fast food joint. This variety and use of high-quality ingredients, along with extra touches such as offering plenty of options for gluten-free diners, are proof that the dedication of its loyal fans is more than justified.