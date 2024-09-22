Double The Fun Of Peach Cobbler By Adding Cinnamon Rolls

First, we recommend slicing up the cinnamon rolls rather than layering them flat over the top of your cobbler. This is because the cinnamon rolls will expand quite a bit while baking, and if they overlap each other too much, you could wind up with pieces that are burnt and others that are undercooked. Dicing the cinnamon rolls up into chunks or cubes and then topping them over the peach filling is a better, easier-to-eat option. If you do keep the cinnamon rolls whole (it might be more photo-worthy), be sure to space them out well and don't let them overlap.

Next, keep an eye on the baking time. Canned cinnamon rolls often bake faster than traditional cobbler toppings, so you may want to tent the dish with foil for the first half of cooking to avoid overly crisp tops. Also, if you're using canned peaches, try to drain them thoroughly to prevent excess liquid from making the rolls soggy.

To balance the dish's sweetness, be mindful of the sugar levels. The combination of cinnamon rolls, their sugary icing (you can't skip this part!), and peaches can be a bit overwhelming, so adjust any added sugar or cinnamon accordingly. For a fun texture contrast, try sprinkling brown sugar or chopped nuts over the top. If you're looking to amp up the flavor, add a pinch of nutmeg or ginger to the peach filling for some extra warm spice.

