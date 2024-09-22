Double The Fun Of Peach Cobbler By Adding Cinnamon Rolls
We don't think there's anything that wouldn't be improved by cinnamon rolls. A bad day, a boozy brunch, or, perhaps, a peach cobbler can really only be made better by including these sweet, gooey treats. Just as convenient as they are tasty, there are endless ways to enhance canned cinnamon rolls, and one way is to bake them into your next peach cobbler. A classic peach cobbler is made with cinnamon and sugar-sweetened peaches (often fresh, but also a great opportunity to use canned peaches) topped with a biscuit-like dough. Instead of whipping up a homemade fruit cobbler batter, simply place cinnamon rolls on top of your peach mixture, then pop the dish in the oven. As the dessert bakes, the cinnamon rolls absorb the sweet peach juices, expanding into soft, cinnamon-y pillows with a golden crisp on top.
The natural sweetness of quality, ripe peaches pairs beautifully with the warm, spiced cinnamon rolls, creating a comforting treat that's sweet, spicy, and so ideal for that transitional phase between summer and fall. The mild tartness of the peaches balances out the sugary cinnamon swirl, offering the ultimate flavor combination. Perfect for last-minute gatherings or cozy weeknight desserts, this simple recipe using mostly canned ingredients cuts down on prep time while delivering big on flavor. It's simple, but there are a few tweaks to get it just right.
Tips for incorporating canned cinnamon rolls in your cobbler
First, we recommend slicing up the cinnamon rolls rather than layering them flat over the top of your cobbler. This is because the cinnamon rolls will expand quite a bit while baking, and if they overlap each other too much, you could wind up with pieces that are burnt and others that are undercooked. Dicing the cinnamon rolls up into chunks or cubes and then topping them over the peach filling is a better, easier-to-eat option. If you do keep the cinnamon rolls whole (it might be more photo-worthy), be sure to space them out well and don't let them overlap.
Next, keep an eye on the baking time. Canned cinnamon rolls often bake faster than traditional cobbler toppings, so you may want to tent the dish with foil for the first half of cooking to avoid overly crisp tops. Also, if you're using canned peaches, try to drain them thoroughly to prevent excess liquid from making the rolls soggy.
To balance the dish's sweetness, be mindful of the sugar levels. The combination of cinnamon rolls, their sugary icing (you can't skip this part!), and peaches can be a bit overwhelming, so adjust any added sugar or cinnamon accordingly. For a fun texture contrast, try sprinkling brown sugar or chopped nuts over the top. If you're looking to amp up the flavor, add a pinch of nutmeg or ginger to the peach filling for some extra warm spice.