18 Fast Food Restaurants That Offer Senior Discounts

From your morning coffee to that quick burger-and-fries fix, it feels like everything's getting more expensive these days, and the discounts we used to count on are vanishing just as fast. Even the senior perks that once made aging a little sweeter, like meal deals at your favorite fast-food joints, are becoming more elusive. Big-name chains like McDonald's and Burger King no longer offer standard senior discounts, leaving it up to individual locations to decide whether or not they'll honor them. For older Americans trying to make the most of a fixed income, that inconsistency can be more than a little frustrating.

That's why we decided to do some digging and put together this handy list of fast-food restaurants that still offer senior discounts — at least at select locations. When searching for the best deals, there are a few caveats to keep in mind. First, many of these fast-food chains are franchised, which means each location may set its own discount policies — always call ahead to confirm. Second, some places only offer discounts if you ask for them, so don't be shy at the counter. Finally, a few of these deals require an AARP membership, so it's worth having your card ready just in case. Now, let's hit the drive-through and see which fast-food restaurants are still showing seniors some love.