18 Fast Food Restaurants That Offer Senior Discounts
From your morning coffee to that quick burger-and-fries fix, it feels like everything's getting more expensive these days, and the discounts we used to count on are vanishing just as fast. Even the senior perks that once made aging a little sweeter, like meal deals at your favorite fast-food joints, are becoming more elusive. Big-name chains like McDonald's and Burger King no longer offer standard senior discounts, leaving it up to individual locations to decide whether or not they'll honor them. For older Americans trying to make the most of a fixed income, that inconsistency can be more than a little frustrating.
That's why we decided to do some digging and put together this handy list of fast-food restaurants that still offer senior discounts — at least at select locations. When searching for the best deals, there are a few caveats to keep in mind. First, many of these fast-food chains are franchised, which means each location may set its own discount policies — always call ahead to confirm. Second, some places only offer discounts if you ask for them, so don't be shy at the counter. Finally, a few of these deals require an AARP membership, so it's worth having your card ready just in case. Now, let's hit the drive-through and see which fast-food restaurants are still showing seniors some love.
A&W
A&W is a classic fast-food chain best known for its frosty root beer floats, juicy burgers, hot dogs, and perfectly crisp cheese curds. Founded back in 1919, it holds the title of one of the oldest fast-food restaurants in the United States, and it still channels that old-school charm in every meal. Whether you're craving a nostalgic treat or just need a quick bite, A&W offers a cozy, retro-inspired experience that continues to win over fans of all ages.
We called a local location to confirm that A&W does indeed offer a 10% discount for guests ages 55 and older, though participation may vary by store, so it's best to check before you go. Want an extra sweet reason to visit? Everyone, regardless of age, gets a free root beer float on their birthday when they sign up for A&W's rewards program. Between the vintage vibes and wallet-friendly perks, A&W is a feel-good favorite worth keeping on your senior discount radar.
Arby's
Known for its roast beef sandwiches and signature curly fries, Arby's offers a fast-food experience that breaks away from the typical burger-and-fry routine. With menu staples like the classic Beef 'n Cheddar and a lineup of deli-style Market Fresh sandwiches, Arby's is all about bold, meaty flavors served up fast. It's the kind of place where comfort food meets convenience and where variety is always on the menu.
When we called to confirm, we found that Arby's does still offer a senior discount at many locations, but the deal may vary. Guests 55 and older can often enjoy $0.50 drinks, which is a pretty sweet savings considering fountain drinks usually run more than $2 a pop. Some locations may still offer the traditional 10% off the total bill for seniors, but it's less common these days. Because Arby's restaurants are franchised, your best bet is to call ahead and see what your local spot is offering.
Auntie Anne's
Auntie Anne's is the ultimate mall food court throwback; it's the kind of place that instantly sparks nostalgia. One whiff of those warm, buttery pretzels and you're transported back to weekend shopping trips, post-movie snacks, and spontaneous splurges on soft pretzel goodness. Whether you're into the classic salted pretzel, sweet cinnamon sugar nuggets, or those oh-so-satisfying pretzel dogs, everything is baked fresh and served hot and golden. It's carb-loaded goodness you can hold in one hand.
Here's an even better reason to swing by: AARP members can score 10% off their order at participating locations. That discount is good whether you're ordering in-store, online, or through the Auntie Anne's app. Just link your AARP membership to your rewards account, and the savings apply automatically. It's an easy, tasty way to treat yourself without going over budget. Even the simplest indulgence tastes better when it comes with a side of savings.
Boston Market
Boston Market built its name on hearty, homestyle comfort food served in a fast-casual setting. Most loved for its slow-roasted rotisserie chicken and stick-to-your-ribs sides like mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, and sweet cornbread, it's long been a favorite for folks looking for a hot, sit-down-style meal without the full-service restaurant wait or price tag. While some locations still honor a 10% senior discount, the age requirement can vary from store to store, so it's always smart to call ahead and ask.
Sadly, Boston Market has hit some tough times. Since the end of 2022, the brand has shuttered roughly 95% of its locations due to financial challenges, leaving only a handful still serving customers. That means even longstanding perks like senior discounts may be on the chopping block. If you're lucky enough to live near a Boston Market that's still open, now's the time to go and savor an old favorite.
Captain D's
The catch of the day comes with a much more appealing price tag once you hit your golden years, especially at Captain D's. After calling to confirm, we found that guests ages 62 and older can take advantage of Senior Days, offered every Wednesday and Sunday at participating locations. On these days, a selection of combo meals is specially priced for seniors, often ringing in at $7 or less. That typically includes your choice of fish, shrimp, or chicken, plus two sides, hush puppies, and a 20-ounce drink — a seriously satisfying meal that won't break the bank.
Whether you're craving a crispy seafood favorite or something a little more classic like chicken tenders, the value is hard to beat. Just keep in mind that participation may vary by location, so it's always worth calling ahead. With prices like these, it's worth swinging through the drive-through to take advantage of that well-deserved senior discount.
Chick-fil-A
There are few bites as satisfying as Chick-fil-A's fan-favorite fast-food chicken sandwich. When paired with craveable waffle fries, refreshing lemonade, and famously friendly service, it's a winning combo that keeps guests coming back for seconds (and thirds). Whether you're swinging through the drive-thru for nuggets and signature sauces or a warm chicken biscuit, Chick-fil-A delivers fast, comforting meals with a side of Southern charm.
While the chain doesn't have a standard senior discount, many franchise locations still offer a little something for guests ages 55 and older — typically 10% off your bill, a free small drink, or a free small coffee. We called to confirm, and it turns out these deals are offered at the discretion of each independently owned location. While it's not guaranteed, it's always worth asking. In true Chick-fil-A fashion, chances are high that your local spot will be more than happy to show seniors a little extra hospitality and savings.
Cinnabon
Who doesn't love a fast-food chain serving up mouthwatering cinnamon rolls that you can smell from across the mall? Cinnabon has built a cult following with its oversized, gooey, cream cheese frosting-drenched pastries that turn any day into a sweet celebration. Whether you're indulging in the classic cinnamon roll, treating yourself to Caramel PecanBons, or popping a few BonBites on the go, it's a nostalgic treat that never goes out of style.
If you're an older adult with an AARP membership, you've got even more reason to treat yourself — Cinnabon offers 10% off your order for members. Even better, the discount works in-store, in-app, and online at participating locations, so you can save no matter how you order. It's a small but tasty way to make your day a little sweeter — and a little easier on the wallet. Just one more reason to treat yourself to a taste of nostalgia.
Culver's
Culver's is a fast-casual chain that got its start in small-town Wisconsin back in 1984. Known for its warm hospitality and made-to-order meals, it's grown to more than 1,000 locations across 26 states, but it still feels like a hometown favorite. The star of the show is the ButterBurger, made with fresh, never-frozen Midwest beef and served on a perfectly toasted, lightly buttered bun. Don't forget the frozen custard, churned in small batches all day long for a rich, velvety treat that's hard to beat. From cheese curds to hearty dinners, Culver's is a go-to for comfort food done right.
When it comes to savings, seniors can enjoy a little extra love. We called a local Culver's and confirmed that many locations offer a 5% discount for guests 65 and older, though it varies by franchise. Just ask at the counter — it's a simple way to stretch your budget while enjoying a satisfying fast food meal.
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill is about as classic as it gets when it comes to American fast food. With its comforting combo of hot eats and cool treats, it's the kind of place that instantly brings back memories of after-school stops and summertime splurges. From juicy cheeseburgers and crispy chicken strips to golden fries and buttery Texas toast, the savory side of the menu doesn't disappoint. Then, of course, there are the sweet treats — dipped cones, sundaes, and the iconic Blizzard, flipped upside down before it's handed over, just like always.
The "Grill & Chill" format means you're getting the best of both worlds under one roof. If you're 50 or older, you're in luck: we called a local Dairy Queen Grill & Chill and confirmed that many locations offer a 10% senior discount. Just ask at the counter before you order. It's a sweet way to save on your favorites.
Dunkin
Dunkin' pick-me-ups are an all-ages indulgence, but let's be honest, they tend to become more of a daily essential as we get older. Whether it's that first cup of hot coffee in the morning or a sweet afternoon treat to keep you going, Dunkin' has long been a favorite for fast, affordable comfort. Here's a little bonus for older guests: while Dunkin' doesn't have a corporate-wide senior discount policy, many locations offer 5% off to senior customers who ask for it.
We called a local Dunkin' to confirm, and they told us no proof of age was needed — just ask at checkout. Since Dunkin' is a franchise-based chain, discounts can vary from store to store and may come with different age requirements, so it's always smart to call ahead. Still, for loyal regulars who make Dunkin' part of their daily routine, even a small savings can make a big difference over time.
Einstein Bros Bagels
Einstein Bros. Bagels has built a loyal following thanks to its warm, chewy bagels, satisfying breakfast sandwiches, and coffee that actually gets the job done. Whether you're grabbing a quick bite on your daily commute or lingering over brunch with friends, it's a go-to spot for a no-fuss, feel-good morning meal.
One thing that makes the experience even better for older guests? A 10% senior discount on in-store purchases at participating locations. When we called to confirm, a team member let us know that there's no specific age requirement — all you have to do is ask at the counter to receive the discount. It's a nice little bonus for regulars who stop in for their daily everything bagel or vanilla hazelnut brew. As with most fast-casual chains, Einstein Bros. locations are individually operated, so discount availability may vary. If in doubt, give your local shop a quick call before heading out.
El Pollo Loco
When you're in the mood for something different from the usual meat-and-potatoes model, El Pollo Loco has you covered. This fast-casual chain is known for its flame-grilled, citrus-marinated chicken and a variety of fresh Tex-Mex meals, offering a deliciously healthier alternative for fast food lovers. From flavorful tacos to burrito bowls, there's plenty to satisfy your cravings without the hefty price tag.
If you're 60 or older, you can also enjoy an additional 10% senior discount at participating locations — though keep in mind, there are a couple of restrictions. The discount is capped at $1 off per order and is available only upon request, so be sure to ask when you're ordering. While the savings might seem modest, they can add up over time, especially for regulars who love El Pollo Loco's tasty options. It's a small way to save while enjoying some delicious, lighter fast food fare.
Jack in the Box
A staple of West Coast fast food since 1951, Jack in the Box is a go-to for the late-night munchies. Its eclectic menu spans from classic burgers and tacos to Red Bull-infused drinks and some of the best fast food breakfast sandwiches around. It's a spot where you can find almost anything you're in the mood for, and there's always something to satisfy that junk food craving.
For seniors, Jack in the Box offers one of the most generous discounts in the industry: 20% off your total bill for guests 55 and older at participating locations. These substantial savings apply to the entire menu, from the cult-favorite deep-fried crunchy tacos to the fan-favorite Sourdough Jack burger, making it easier for older fans to enjoy their favorite meals without splurging. With such a great deal, you can easily indulge those fast-food cravings without worrying about your wallet.
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme has been satisfying America's sweet tooth since 1937, thanks to its melt-in-your-mouth Original Glazed donuts and that iconic "Hot Now" sign that sparks an almost Pavlovian response in donut lovers. With locations across the country and a cult-like following, Krispy Kreme has become a nostalgic favorite that continues to bring joy to fans of all ages.
The best part? Krispy Kreme offers a senior discount starting at just 50 years old — one of the lowest age thresholds around. Participating stores offer 10% off donuts, coffee, and other treats, which is a sweet deal for those looking to indulge in a fresh, hot donut. However, here's the catch: the discount only applies at Krispy Kreme stores, not in grocery retailers or other places that carry their products. If you're craving your favorite treat, be sure to visit an official Krispy Kreme location to get that tasty discount.
Moe's Southwest Grill
There's nothing quite like that enthusiastic "Welcome to Moe's!" greeting to kick off your lunch break. Paired with a flavor-packed menu that includes adobo chicken, steak, tofu, and a fresh salsa bar, Moe's offers a build-your-own burrito experience that's a fun, interactive twist on the typical fast-food lunch. With so many customizable options, it's easy to create something that fits your craving, whether you prefer something bold and spicy or lighter and fresh.
For older adults looking to stretch their dining dollars, Moe's offers a valuable perk: AARP members get 10% off their orders. Even better, when you link your AARP membership to your Moe's Rewards account, the discount applies to in-store, in-app, and online purchases at participating locations. This makes it a flexible and convenient way to save, whether you're dining in or ordering ahead. It's a great way to enjoy a quick and flavorful meal without the full price tag.
Papa John's
Papa John's has been delivering "Better Ingredients. Better Pizza." for more than 40 years, earning its long-held reputation as a go-to for hot, handcrafted pies and speedy delivery — even on those busy weeknights when cooking just isn't an option. Its menu spans everything from the classic pepperoni to the Fiery Buffalo Chicken Pizza, plus easy sides, like garlic knots and chocolate chip cookies.
For AARP members, Papa John's sweetens the deal with a 20% discount on regular-priced menu items for online orders, making it one of the most generous senior savings available. This perk not only stretches your dollar, but also streamlines mealtime — just log in, order your favorites, and have them delivered straight to your door or opt for curbside pickup. With such substantial savings and the convenience of contactless delivery, it's a no-brainer for older adults looking to simplify their day without skimping on flavor.
Schlotzsky's
When Schlotzsky's first opened its doors in Austin, Texas, in 1971, it only had one item on the menu: a muffuletta-style sandwich on freshly baked sourdough bread. The strategy worked, and today, the fast-casual chain has expanded its offerings to include a wide variety of sandwiches, soups, salads, flatbreads, pizzas, and mac and cheese entrees — all prepared with bold flavors that set Schlotzsky's apart from your typical fast-food experience. What really makes Schlotzsky's stand out is its commitment to baking fresh bread from scratch daily in every location, just like that original sandwich shop back in Texas.
For AARP members, Schlotzsky's offers a 10% discount on orders placed in-store, online, or through its app. Simply link your AARP membership to your Schlotzsky's Rewards account, and the discount will be automatically applied, making it easy for older adults to enjoy fast and flavorful, hand-crafted meals (and savings) without any extra hassle.
Sonic Drive-In
No fast-food restaurant speaks to the spirit of American nostalgia quite like Sonic Drive-In. With carhops delivering orders (sometimes on roller skates) and a menu packed with burgers, hot dogs, slushies, and tots (which you can also buy in grocery stores at a premium), Sonic offers the perfect spot for those who crave a bit of retro fun with their meal.
For seniors aged 60 and older, many Sonic locations provide a 10% discount or free drink with purchase. However, since Sonic operates as a franchise model, these perks can often vary by location, so it's always a good idea to check with your local Sonic to see what senior perks it offers. Whether you're craving a classic cheeseburger or a refreshing cherry limeade, Sonic combines discounts with retro vibes and tasty treats to create a memorable way for seniors to save a few dollars on old-school favorites.