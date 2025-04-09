Does Burger King Offer Any Senior Discounts For Customers?

If you're a senior who loves to save money wherever possible on your food purchases (don't we all?), you may already know that Krispy Kreme offers senior discounts at select locations and that Texas Roadhouse isn't a place where seniors get a special discount. Add Burger King to the list of spots where customers 55 and over will have to pay full-price for a meal: There is no companywide senior discount at Burger King.

Ever curious about foodie deals, we not only pored over the web to obtain this answer, but we also phoned our local BKs to inquire about what perks seniors can expect. As it turns out, though there is no overall discount, seniors are entitled — at least at certain locations — to a discounted value-size drink (that's a small, in case you were wondering). In our neck of the woods, it's just under 65 cents; it could be more or less where you're located.