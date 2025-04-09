Does Burger King Offer Any Senior Discounts For Customers?
If you're a senior who loves to save money wherever possible on your food purchases (don't we all?), you may already know that Krispy Kreme offers senior discounts at select locations and that Texas Roadhouse isn't a place where seniors get a special discount. Add Burger King to the list of spots where customers 55 and over will have to pay full-price for a meal: There is no companywide senior discount at Burger King.
Ever curious about foodie deals, we not only pored over the web to obtain this answer, but we also phoned our local BKs to inquire about what perks seniors can expect. As it turns out, though there is no overall discount, seniors are entitled — at least at certain locations — to a discounted value-size drink (that's a small, in case you were wondering). In our neck of the woods, it's just under 65 cents; it could be more or less where you're located.
Ways to save money at Burger King as a senior (or anyone)
Although there are no incredible senior discounts at Burger King, you can still save money at this fast food giant in other ways. If you frequent The Home of the Whopper and aren't already a part of its rewards program, get thee to BK's Royal Perks program immediately. For every dollar you spend on eligible transactions, you get 10 crowns. Save up these crowns and then redeem them for menu items like certain burgers and desserts. (You can get an ice cream cone for 250 crowns, for instance.) Royal Perks members also have chances to avail themselves of special opportunities like challenges that earn them extra crowns.
There's also your birthday. While Burger King isn't a fast food chain that offers birthday freebies, you do earn double the amount of crowns as a rewards club member during the whole month of your birthday. So, all it takes is the click of a button to start saving at BK. And while you're racking up your crowns, enjoy that discounted value drink.