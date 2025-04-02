Does Arby's Offer A Senior Discount For Its Customers?
Senior discounts are available in lots of places but they often aren't advertised. Some chains, like IHOP, are famous for their 55+ menu, while others like Krispy Kreme offer senior discounts only at select locations, so you won't usually see a sign even if the offer is redeemable. Arby's is similar to the famous donut chain in this sense as some locations offer senior discounts, while others don't. It's often difficult to know unless you ask. At Arby's outlets that do offer a senior discount, individuals aged 55 and above are eligible for 10% off on their purchases. Interestingly, those who might remember seeing Arby's first menu, which looked quite unlike the ones today, would be around the right age for a senior discount.
The reason only select Arby's locations offer the senior discount is because the roast beef chain, like many others, functions on a franchise model and lets individual outlets decide if they want to recognize certain promotional offers. This is why it's generally difficult to know before you reach an outlet whether they offer senior discounts or not. However, this is all the more reason to ask, as it might end up saving you a nice chunk of change.
There are several discounts and deals available at Arby's
While the 10% Arby's senior discount isn't common, the roast beef chain offers several other deals. Some of these are widespread and can be spotted on the chain's online menu. Signing up for Arby's Rewards gets you a $5 discount whenever you spend $25. There are also side deals that give you a free sandwich if you agree to receive text messages from Arby's, or the buy one get one free deal on fries (order the medium fries to get the most bang for your buck).
An upside of the franchise model is that your local Arby's could have some spectacular discounts and deals running that are not available elsewhere. The chain was once famous for its "5 for 5" offers that got you five roast beef sandwiches for $5. While these deals are now rare, there are still others, like the two for $6.99 on Beef 'n' Cheddar and Surf & Turf burgers. Keep in mind, though, that since many of these deals are outlet-specific, they may only apply to in-person orders and not online deliveries.
Interestingly, some outlets even seem to have senior discounts that are significantly more generous than 10%. One TikTok user noted that she got a "senior drink" for just 50 cents. Considering most drinks at Arby's are over $2, that's a pretty hefty discount.