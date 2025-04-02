Does Arby's Offer A Senior Discount For Its Customers?

Senior discounts are available in lots of places but they often aren't advertised. Some chains, like IHOP, are famous for their 55+ menu, while others like Krispy Kreme offer senior discounts only at select locations, so you won't usually see a sign even if the offer is redeemable. Arby's is similar to the famous donut chain in this sense as some locations offer senior discounts, while others don't. It's often difficult to know unless you ask. At Arby's outlets that do offer a senior discount, individuals aged 55 and above are eligible for 10% off on their purchases. Interestingly, those who might remember seeing Arby's first menu, which looked quite unlike the ones today, would be around the right age for a senior discount.

The reason only select Arby's locations offer the senior discount is because the roast beef chain, like many others, functions on a franchise model and lets individual outlets decide if they want to recognize certain promotional offers. This is why it's generally difficult to know before you reach an outlet whether they offer senior discounts or not. However, this is all the more reason to ask, as it might end up saving you a nice chunk of change.