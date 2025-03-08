Does Krispy Kreme Offer Senior Discounts?
When discussing the origin of donuts and how they got so popular, it's hard not to mention Krispy Kreme, one of the most well-loved donut chains currently operating. The international brand sold 1.6 billion donuts alone in 2022, and it's no secret that people of all ages contributed to that whopping amount of sales and continue to do so now. Seniors are to thank, too, especially since their incentive to purchase from the company is higher with the discount they're offered.
One of the many facts all Krispy Kreme fans should know is that the establishment doesn't shy away from providing various groups in its consumer base with special deals and offers. There are a number of opportunities the chain makes available to people like students and military members, allowing them to reap benefits like cheaper goodies or free desserts on Veterans Day. This is especially the case for qualifying senior citizens, who receive a 10 percent discount at select stores.
How to utilize Krispy Kreme's special deal
For a person to fall within Krispy Kreme's definition of a senior, you must be 50 years or older. And if you do in fact qualify, you can enjoy a 10% discount on the store's treats, including its famous donuts, coffees, and hot cocoa. That means eligible customers can expect to pay as little as around $2.80 for a Classic Decaf Coffee that usually sells for upwards of $3.19. The discount is even more noticeable when applied to a $26.99 Classic Assorted Dozen, which will come out to a bit over $24 instead.
Unfortunately, the catch is that this perk is only honored at select locations. Not all of them comply, including the grocery stores that sell Krispy Kreme, such as Walmart and Publix. To find out if your senior discount is redeemable at a specific store, your best bet would be to call the direct location to inquire, as the company hasn't made a list of valid participating retailers available to the public.