Japan's Umami-Packed Spirit Is No Longer A 'Forgotten' Whiskey

Japan offers an incredible array of unique alcohol styles. There's rice- and barley-distilled shochu, plum-based umeshu, and rice-brewed sake — the production of which received recognition by UNESCO. Yet especially abroad, one of the most rapidly emerging styles is Japanese whisky. The liquor became cemented by way of new regulation in 2021, which imposed requirements for the entire production process to take place within Japan. Not only did the move clarify what's in bottles exported from Japan, but it also highlighted a forgotten subcategory.

Called koji whisky, this enthralling spirit intersects several of the nation's distinct alcohols. The booze starts in the same production manner as shochu: Polished rice or barley is fermented with koji — a type of mold also used to make sake, soy sauce, and miso — and then distilled. The liquor then goes through a cask-aging step, rounding out its flavor and lending the caramel color distinct to whisky.

However, under the new regulation, the spirit faces an uncertain stance in Japan. Shochu must be sold in a colorless, more purified form while koji-based whisky is explicitly banned from being called "Japanese whisky." On the other hand, American regulation upholds this richly flavored spirit as whisky. As a result, distributors are increasingly pouring this unique style into the glasses of American drinkers, showcasing a delicious spirit.