What Is Trader Joe's Everything But The Elote Seasoning And How Can You Use It?

From the many hidden gems tucked away in its freezer aisle to its fan-favorite fall products, Trader Joe's is known for its quirky and creative ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and beverages. Though you may be familiar with its Everything But The Bagel seasoning, Trader Joe's carries another all-but-one-ingredient spice blend that you may be overlooking: Everything But The Elote Seasoning.

Trader Joe's Everything But The Elote seasoning is a spice blend inspired by a creamy Mexican street corn dish known as elote. The seasoning combines some of the key flavors commonly found in elote — chile powder, chipotle powder, cumin, and cilantro. However, although the street food dish is typically garnished with a flurry of cotija cheese, this signature Trader Joe's seasoning features parmesan. At once savory, smoky, spicy, and tangy, this multi-dimensional seasoning captures the essence of elote — minus, of course, the corn.

Like most spice blends, the nutritional makeup of Everything But The Elote seasoning is negligible. On its label, you'll see a series of zeroes, save for its 70 milligrams of sodium, which makes up only 3% of the recommended daily value.