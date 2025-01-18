Cotija Vs Parmesan: What's The Difference?

To understand the difference between Parmesan cheese and cotija, it's helpful to first know the differences among parmesan (with a lowercase P), Parmesan (with a capital P) and Parmigiano Reggiano. Italian Parmesan and Parmigiano Reggiano are both Italian cheeses made from skimmed, unpasteurized cow's milk, aged for at least one year and up to four or more. In the European Union (EU) and Italy, Parmesan and Parmigiano Reggiano are protected designations for cheese produced under certain conditions, using specific standards.

In the United States, parmesan generally refers to hard cheeses made in the style of Parmesan, but with fewer restrictions. Parmigiano Reggiano must be made using rennet and from cows fed mostly locally-grown forage, grass, and hay. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires parmesan to be made with certain levels of moisture and fat content and with specific production methods, but there are no regulations on things like the type of rennet used or how the cows are fed. While it is usually aged for at least 12 months, it can also contain other ingredients like preservatives which are not allowed in Parmigiano Reggiano. Most of the pre-grated cheese available in the United States is the imitation style parmesan but, to add to the confusion, is often called Parmesan.

The looser requirements for parmesan in the U.S. are why chefs like Ina Garten will only buy Parmigiano Reggiano. For a true comparison to cotija, you must look at Italian-made Parmesan or Parmigiano Reggiano. Parmigiano Reggiano should also not be confused with pecorino, a sheep's milk cheese that's also popular in Italy.