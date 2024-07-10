Hidden Valley Ranch Was A Real Place, And It Was A Serious Hot Spot

Hidden Valley Ranch is a staple at family gatherings all across America. And whether you've used the zesty condiment as a dip for veggies, a marinade for chicken, or a dressing for salad, you know the iconic label: a magical-looking field of green, and a blue sky with fluffy clouds. It's an idyllic image, but you might be shocked to learn that there is a literal Hidden Valley Ranch — and it was a wild spot for years.

Advertisement

Before the condiment became famous, though, there was a man named Kenneth Henson. Henson, who went by Steve, worked as a cowboy in Nebraska before moving with his wife to Alaska. In Alaska, Steve worked for Alaskan oil companies where he was tasked with cooking for his crew. Steve got creative with the ingredients he had around him. These ingredients — mayonnaise, creamy buttermilk, and herbs and spices — eventually became Hidden Valley Ranch dressing.

But where does the literal ranch come in? After Steve left Alaska in 1956, he moved near Santa Barbara, California. He and his wife bought the Sweetwater Ranch and then renamed it — you guessed it — Hidden Valley Ranch. They hoped to transform the property into a vacation spot for outdoor types. However, that dream didn't quite pan out.

Advertisement