Try This Meat Swap On Your Next Arby's Reuben For A New Twist

First opened in 1964, Arby's carved out a name for itself by challenging the popular burger and instead selling sandwiches made with the brand's signature roast beef. Over the years, the chain's menu has expanded to include a number of other sandwiches, with meats like brisket, turkey, and corned beef all gracing the menu — and even one 'secret' sandwich that includes them all. Arby's classic Corned Beef Reuben was initially introduced in 2005, and it's been a staple on the menu for two decades. But if you're looking to change things up, give it a new twist by swapping the corned beef for turkey.

Ordering turkey in place of corned beef takes the sandwich in a decidedly lighter direction while still packing in loads of flavor. According to Arby's, its roast turkey is seasoned with brown sugar and browned in oil to develop flavor.

The substitution could be a good choice for anyone looking for a lower-fat and slightly lower-sodium option compared to the corned beef. While deli-style turkey is still pretty high in sodium, it's generally a lower-salt option than corned beef. On average, 3 ounces of deli turkey generally contains around 698 milligrams of sodium, whereas 3 ounces of corned beef can have as much as 910 milligrams. Sliced turkey tends to be much lower in fat, right around 3 grams per 3-ounce serving; corned beef is a little more than 16 grams of fat per 3 ounces.