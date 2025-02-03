Perfect Chicago-Style Italian Beef Starts In Your Freezer

If you've watched Season 1 of "The Bear" on FX, you've probably seen an Italian beef, even if you didn't realize it. Succulent, ultra-thin slices of slow-roasted beef (drenched in au jus drippings) are first dressed with roasted peppers or Italian giardiniera then packed inside a fresh, chewy roll to make the famous Italian beef, a sandwich that has become a Chicago icon. Though you can order them at a few spots outside the Windy City, ideally, why would you? Making Italian beef sandwiches at home is a labor of love, but can be well worth the effort. The big trick is getting the meat sliced thinly enough, which is crucial for every perfect, messy bite.

The challenge to getting paper-thin slices is two-fold. First, you're slicing the meat — usually a big hunk of lean top round roast or top sirloin – after you've roasted it in stock. This means your meat will be pull-apart tender, which can result in torn slices and uneven, awkward cuts. The second is technological: Delis and restaurants use commercial meat slicers which create consistent wafer-thin slices. It can be much harder to try and replicate the results from an adjustable, motorized blade using just a kitchen knife. Luckily, there's a simple trick that will help deal with both issues: partially freezing the beef before you slice it. Freezing is a clever hack for easily grating butter, and it works for making meat easier to cut as well.