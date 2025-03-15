What's A 'Super' Arby's Sandwich?

Aside from permanent menu items the public has come to associate with fast food chains, such as McDonald's iconic Big Mac or Burger King's Whopper, many establishments also have a list of unofficial offerings, culminating in what's known as a secret menu. But viral orders like In-N-Out's Flying Dutchman and Shake Shack's Peanut Butter Bacon Burger are proof that many secret menu items have become so popular that they're no longer a secret. Even Arby's has hopped onboard with this trend. Just take a look at its Super Roast Beef Sandwich.

The restaurant already lives up to its slogan, "We Have The Meats," through its protein-heavy lineup. In particular, customers are met with a mound of meat when they order a Classic Roast Beef. Even more so if they choose to amp it up by going for a Double Roast Beef or Half Pound Roast Beef instead. The Super Roast Beef Sandwich is yet another elevated version of the original. This hush-hush option might not be written on the restaurant's menu, but you can still get your hands on one.