What's A 'Super' Arby's Sandwich?
Aside from permanent menu items the public has come to associate with fast food chains, such as McDonald's iconic Big Mac or Burger King's Whopper, many establishments also have a list of unofficial offerings, culminating in what's known as a secret menu. But viral orders like In-N-Out's Flying Dutchman and Shake Shack's Peanut Butter Bacon Burger are proof that many secret menu items have become so popular that they're no longer a secret. Even Arby's has hopped onboard with this trend. Just take a look at its Super Roast Beef Sandwich.
The restaurant already lives up to its slogan, "We Have The Meats," through its protein-heavy lineup. In particular, customers are met with a mound of meat when they order a Classic Roast Beef. Even more so if they choose to amp it up by going for a Double Roast Beef or Half Pound Roast Beef instead. The Super Roast Beef Sandwich is yet another elevated version of the original. This hush-hush option might not be written on the restaurant's menu, but you can still get your hands on one.
How to order Arby's Super Roast Beef Sandwich
A super Arby's sandwich has the roast beef the chain is so known for, along with tomatoes, lettuce, and red ranch sauce, all together on a sesame seed bun. This is in contrast to the highly simple Classic Roast Beef, which only consists of the titular protein source and nothing more. The addition of the extra veggies and condiments makes for a more complete and flavorful dynamic meal with a sweet yet tangy taste.
Trying an Arby's Super Roast Beef Sandwich is as simple as outright asking for it when you're ordering. It's available at most locations, but if they don't happen to know what it is, list the three supplementary ingredients to them. With how few elements are being added to the dish, chances are, they won't say no. As an extra tip for how to order secret menu items fast food employees will actually make: be sure to inquire about the dish politely and do it inside instead of at the drive-thru so you don't accidentally delay the line.