The 'Secret' Arby's Sandwich That Comes With 9 Types Of Meat
Scaling a mountain isn't something you'd typically do without some serious prep work. From researching routes and gear to putting in some extra cardio training, it can be a big undertaking. While Arby's infamous Meat Mountain isn't on the same scale as your average Rocky, if you're comparing it to other sandwiches, it's practically Everest. Eating one is not for the faint of heart.
The Meat Mountain is a secret menu item and has never been on the official Arby's menu. However, Arby's itself came up with the idea as a way to highlight the many meats it carrys beyond its signature roast beef. This was back in 2014, when Arby's was simultaneously rolling out its "We have the meats" campaign and the Mega Meat Stacks. While these Stacks did contain multiple types of meat (and other toppings), they seem fairly tame compared to the Meat Mountain, which was introduced on an advertising poster showcasing a sandwich topped with all eight of Arby's meat options at the time (and some cheese). Rather than be scared off by this towering conglomeration of protein, customers flocked to Arby's to request the sandwich. Arby's delivered, offering it for $10.
Eating the towering Meat Mountain
So, what exactly makes up the Meat Mountain? Accounts vary, saying it contains anywhere from six to eight different meats, though it can hit nine if you order it when Arby's is offering a fish sandwich. This is likely due to menu changes, but you can reliably expect chicken tenders, roast beef, corned beef, turkey, brisket, and bacon. The pile of meat is supplemented by one slice each of Swiss and cheddar cheese, though those who've tried it seem to agree that the overall experience is quite dry, and would benefit from some sauce. So make sure to grab some packets of Horsey Sauce or Arby's Sauce before taking a bite or buy a bottle at the grocery store (which might be a good idea given the amount of meat you need to cover!).
While the Meat Mountain is infamous enough that many Arby's employees are probably familiar with it, they may not all be. Since it's not an official menu item, remember your secret menu ordering etiquette and be prepared to walk the employee through the request. Sometimes, you can order a secret menu item online or through an app by customizing another menu item. However, the meat add-on option on Arby's digital ordering systems is typically limited to bacon, so this would be an order best made in person.