The 'Secret' Arby's Sandwich That Comes With 9 Types Of Meat

Scaling a mountain isn't something you'd typically do without some serious prep work. From researching routes and gear to putting in some extra cardio training, it can be a big undertaking. While Arby's infamous Meat Mountain isn't on the same scale as your average Rocky, if you're comparing it to other sandwiches, it's practically Everest. Eating one is not for the faint of heart.

The Meat Mountain is a secret menu item and has never been on the official Arby's menu. However, Arby's itself came up with the idea as a way to highlight the many meats it carrys beyond its signature roast beef. This was back in 2014, when Arby's was simultaneously rolling out its "We have the meats" campaign and the Mega Meat Stacks. While these Stacks did contain multiple types of meat (and other toppings), they seem fairly tame compared to the Meat Mountain, which was introduced on an advertising poster showcasing a sandwich topped with all eight of Arby's meat options at the time (and some cheese). Rather than be scared off by this towering conglomeration of protein, customers flocked to Arby's to request the sandwich. Arby's delivered, offering it for $10.