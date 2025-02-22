Shake Up Your Regular Arby's Sandwich With An Easy Ordering Trick
Arby's is best known for its roast beef, but the fast food chain has a lot of delicious surprises under its belt. From the two types of fries the chain serves to the only Arby's that serves rotisserie chicken, there are tons of fun new ways to enjoy Arby's for those who look in the right places.
While elusive special items are worth the search, there is one fun way to spice up your regular Arby's order without going far from home. Simply swap in a different kind of bread on your favorite Arby's sandwich. The sandwich not only tastes different, but it can also bring about new and interesting texture combinations. Currently, Arby's has multiple types of breads, subs, and rolls available. To try out this fun menu hack, just put in a request to substitute the typical bread on your order for another bread available on the menu. Just be sure it is actually a bread the chain carries, otherwise the order cannot be fulfilled.
Bread swap suggestions at Arby's
Generally speaking, this bread substitution can be used to swap out the type of bread on any standard Arby's sandwich. Some customers have suggested swapping out Arby's hoagies for buns instead, while another popular choice is swapping the seed bun on the roast beef sandwich for honey wheat bread. Choosing a specific bread is also essential to several Arby's secret menu items. One of the most popular, known as Meat Mountain, includes every type of meat available at Arby's along with swiss and cheddar cheese. However, the type of bread is entirely up to the customer.
Overall, any bread can be swapped for another at Arby's. The ability to swap bread isn't limited to rolls or sliced bread either. Star cut buns can be swapped with honey wheat bread or onion rolls can be switched with marble rye bread. The only exception might be the flatbreads and wraps since their shape is integral to making gyros and wraps.