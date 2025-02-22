Shake Up Your Regular Arby's Sandwich With An Easy Ordering Trick

Arby's is best known for its roast beef, but the fast food chain has a lot of delicious surprises under its belt. From the two types of fries the chain serves to the only Arby's that serves rotisserie chicken, there are tons of fun new ways to enjoy Arby's for those who look in the right places.

While elusive special items are worth the search, there is one fun way to spice up your regular Arby's order without going far from home. Simply swap in a different kind of bread on your favorite Arby's sandwich. The sandwich not only tastes different, but it can also bring about new and interesting texture combinations. Currently, Arby's has multiple types of breads, subs, and rolls available. To try out this fun menu hack, just put in a request to substitute the typical bread on your order for another bread available on the menu. Just be sure it is actually a bread the chain carries, otherwise the order cannot be fulfilled.