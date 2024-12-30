The Ree Drummond-Approved Shortcut For Simply Delicious Breakfast Pizza
There is no harm in a quick grab-and-go breakfast on those busy mornings, but when you have a little extra time to prepare yourself something homemade, don't shy away from breakfast pizza. It differs from a traditional pizza in that it doesn't have tomato sauce — it's mostly just a doughy vessel for your favorite breakfast staples, like bacon and eggs. If you don't have pizza dough on hand or want a flakier texture made with ease, then try reaching for crescent roll dough instead. On her blog The Pioneer Woman, celebrity chef Ree Drummond suggests rolling the crescent dough on a sheet pan for a quick, effortless dish for a crowd.
Stretching crescent roll dough is a little easier than stretching pizza dough; it's great for a thin-crust pizza and cooks in less time. When you're craving a homemade meal but don't want to spend hours on breakfast, just unroll the dough on a sheet pan, then top it with your favorite breakfast add-ons, and bake it until it sets. It's a great way to get all of your breakfast favorites in one spot without having to cook with a bunch of different pans.
You have to try crescent roll pizza dough
The easiest way to make this pizza is to buy one large canned crescent roll sheet, which you can roll out right onto the sheet pan. But if these aren't available, it's also fine to use the smaller canned crescent rolls. They're usually stitched together with a perforated edge, so instead of separating them, just pinch the edges together to create the large sheet.
You can top the pizza with any breakfast favorites you want (be careful about weighing down the dough too much, so try to limit it to just a few toppings). Eggs and breakfast meat are a great place to start, and don't forget a little cheese. If you do add eggs, you should gently scramble them first until they're almost done, then let them finish cooking along with the pizza. Once the pizza is cooked, then you can add even more to spice it up — a little hot sauce or salsa, plus anything from guacamole to ketchup for dipping. The sheet pan pizza can easily be cut into squares, making it the perfect party brunch dish.