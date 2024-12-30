The Ree Drummond-Approved Shortcut For Simply Delicious Breakfast Pizza

There is no harm in a quick grab-and-go breakfast on those busy mornings, but when you have a little extra time to prepare yourself something homemade, don't shy away from breakfast pizza. It differs from a traditional pizza in that it doesn't have tomato sauce — it's mostly just a doughy vessel for your favorite breakfast staples, like bacon and eggs. If you don't have pizza dough on hand or want a flakier texture made with ease, then try reaching for crescent roll dough instead. On her blog The Pioneer Woman, celebrity chef Ree Drummond suggests rolling the crescent dough on a sheet pan for a quick, effortless dish for a crowd.

Stretching crescent roll dough is a little easier than stretching pizza dough; it's great for a thin-crust pizza and cooks in less time. When you're craving a homemade meal but don't want to spend hours on breakfast, just unroll the dough on a sheet pan, then top it with your favorite breakfast add-ons, and bake it until it sets. It's a great way to get all of your breakfast favorites in one spot without having to cook with a bunch of different pans.