Breakfast Pizza Is The Fun Way To Serve Up Brunch

If the college student version of you thought that pepperoni pizza washed down with a bottle of cherry Coke was a perfectly fine breakfast or brunch, then the adult you will almost certainly enjoy breakfast pizza. For one thing, a breakfast pizza puts everything you love about breakfast and brunch — bacon, cheese-covered eggs, toast — on one triangular, handheld, edible serving platter. Another point in breakfast pizza's favor is that it's a whole lot fresher (and, therefore, tastier) than your day-old pepperoni pie.

Fortunately, taking pizza from dinner to brunch is an easy transition. You just need the right ingredients, plus maybe a change of mindset. As Nicole Bean, owner and operator of Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana in Houston, Texas, exclusively told Chowhound, "If you really want to jazz up a breakfast pizza, I highly recommend trying scrambled eggs with crème fraîche and caviar with bits of hash brown."

In this case, the mindset switch comes from Bean's willingness to combine typical breakfast foods, like scrambled eggs, with classic brunch foods, like caviar and crème fraîche (which is basically a creamier, more sophisticated version of sour cream) in one place. Moreover, the breakfast slant of this meal means that you can experiment with different sauces. While marinara tends to dominate the lunch or dinner pizza, white sauces such as béchamel or Alfredo cheese sauce complement the likes of bacon and eggs, various sausages, and of course, spuds. It's not as though you can't put red sauce on your breakfast pizza; it's just that this type of pie allows you to embrace some unexpected pizza toppings that can take your meal to the next level.