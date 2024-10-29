Everything You Need To Know To Bake Soft Pillowy Naan At Home

When it comes to sitting down for a curry, the table is always going to feel bare if there isn't naan at hand. At Indian restaurants, you can order delicious, fresh-baked naans to dip in your food and use as a utensil as much as a side dish. But when you get home, it might seem impossible to replicate those fluffy flatbreads. There are stovetop recipes that will try to approximate authentic naan in a rush and you can get store-bought imitations to heat up before eating a pumpkin curry soup. While these naans are better than nothing, you can make something much better at home. You just need to know who to ask.

Chowhound spoke exclusively with Varun Inamdar, who shared some secrets to preparing your own perfect pillowy naan at home. Inamdar is the chef and owner of 27 Degrees West in Singapore, Anokhi Bar & Grill in Shanghai, and New Light Sopore in Kashmir. He also shares recipes and tips on the popular YouTube channel Rajshri Food, where home cooks can find videos of 100% vegetarian recipes. Before getting into the details of making naan, Inamdar laid out the basics: "The secret to baking soft, pillowy naan at home lies in replicating the intense heat of a traditional tandoor and maintaining moisture in the dough."