The Low-Carb Pizza Hack That's Too Good To Ignore

Chicken crust is an eye-catching twist on a classic food that will wow the family at a weekday dinner or impress guests at a dinner party. And making chicken crust is so easy that after you try it, you'll wonder why you didn't think of it before. We suggest you use a gadget like the Ganzia Food Processor to mince or grind the chicken, using paper towels to soak up moisture as you handle the meat. Ground chicken is combined with seasonings, cheese, and egg if you like, spread out onto some parchment paper on a pizza round, and then baked in the oven. Once it's done, you can spread your sauce onto the crust like you would on a regular pizza and build your masterpiece from there.

Vegetables like bell peppers, spinach, and onions are great low-carb toppings. Other lower-carb toppings include turkey pepperoni, olives and mushrooms. Basil, garlic, and spinach can add some extra flavor to your pizza, and a sensible amount of cheese will keep the toppings low on the carbs with a large amount of flavor.