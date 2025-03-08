The Low-Carb Pizza Hack That's Too Good To Ignore
Everyone gets to be their own chef on make-your-own pizza night, creating masterpieces piled high with meat, or perhaps veggies, stringy cheese, or more underrated and unconventional pizza toppings like purple potatoes and hazelnuts. Those following a low-carb diet don't have to feel left out either, with at least a few low-carb choices among store-bought pizza crusts, like the wheat-based Ultra-Thin Pizza Crust from Golden Home, Simple Mills' Almond Flour Baking Mix Pizza Dough, or the Poco Bero Keto & Gluten-Free Pizza Crust Mix. And while it's nice to stock up on a few low-carb crust options for a quick homemade pizza night, you can use a different ingredient from your fridge for an unexpected low-carb pizza hack. Make your crust out of ground chicken for a crispy, flavorful, and low-carb pizza crust that can host any kind of toppings you want.
Most of the carbs in pizza come from the crust, from the wheat flour that forms most crust recipes. Chicken crust is made mostly out of chicken — a low-carb, gluten-free, and high-protein alternative to wheat flour. Chicken crust tastes great, too, giving your pizza a meaty, crunchy, and savory foundation that can be customized with different seasonings. For a crispy and crunchy pizza crust, spread the ground chicken mixture evenly and in a thin layer before baking in the oven. You can also limit your toppings to ensure the base stays crisp. Use basil, red pepper flakes or heavy cream to make the store-bought sauce you're using taste homemade, and finish with whatever toppings you'd like.
Chicken crust is higher in protein and tastes delicious
Chicken crust is an eye-catching twist on a classic food that will wow the family at a weekday dinner or impress guests at a dinner party. And making chicken crust is so easy that after you try it, you'll wonder why you didn't think of it before. We suggest you use a gadget like the Ganzia Food Processor to mince or grind the chicken, using paper towels to soak up moisture as you handle the meat. Ground chicken is combined with seasonings, cheese, and egg if you like, spread out onto some parchment paper on a pizza round, and then baked in the oven. Once it's done, you can spread your sauce onto the crust like you would on a regular pizza and build your masterpiece from there.
Vegetables like bell peppers, spinach, and onions are great low-carb toppings. Other lower-carb toppings include turkey pepperoni, olives and mushrooms. Basil, garlic, and spinach can add some extra flavor to your pizza, and a sensible amount of cheese will keep the toppings low on the carbs with a large amount of flavor.