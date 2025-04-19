6 Restaurant Chains That Cook With Beef Tallow

If you haven't noticed, beef tallow is having a bit of a moment. The glow-up started when Robert Kennedy Jr. began praising the fat as a wellness superstar and far superior to seed oils in media interviews. Beef tallow itself, though, is nothing new — it has been made from the fatty tissue of animals and used in cooking since the early 20th century, along with lard, butter, and bacon grease. As alternative fats like olive oil, peanut oil, and vegetable oils became more prevalent and started to be touted as better for your heart health, people abandoned the saturated animal fats in favor of the seed and vegetable oils.

Now, since everything seems to be cyclical, animal fats like beef tallow are coming back into fashion and being praised as less processed and more natural. With RFK Jr.'s blessing, restaurant chains that use beef tallow for cooking and frying are gaining popularity. Whether you're a staunch believer in the hype or not, here are six restaurant chains that use beef tallow in their preparation of fries, burgers, wings, and other items.