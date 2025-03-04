Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken In New Orleans

Like sweet potato pie, cornbread, and collard greens, fried chicken is a soul food staple of the South. In New Orleans, the birthplace of Al Copeland and his flagship restaurant, Popeye's, there's a never-ending debate around who serves the best fried chicken in town. Although new contenders pop up almost every year, there's a core of old-school fried chicken purveyors well worth a taste, such as Willie Mae's Scotch House, The Original Fiorella's Cafe, and Lil' Dizzy's, but for my money, the best will always be Dooky Chase Restaurant.

Well-known for dishes like Shrimp Clemenceau, Gulf shrimp in garlic sauce with peas and mushrooms, or Leah Chase's famous Gumbo Z'herbes, served once a year on Holy Thursday, Dooky Chase Restaurant is also heralded for their fried chicken, and it should be. "The Dooky Chase Cookbook," written by the "Queen of Creole Cuisine" Leah Chase, reveals evaporated milk, eggs, and water as the base of her magic marinade, a step resulting in the most tender, juicy, and crispy fried chicken I've ever had the pleasure to eat.