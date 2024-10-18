11 Simple Ways To Cook With Beef Tallow

Move over canola oil, sesame oil, and the ever-popular EVOO — there's a new cooking fat in town. Beef tallow, which is made by rendering and straining beef fat (or by picking it up at the butcher or grocery store), is a great alternative to use when frying, sautéing, roasting, and even grilling. Cooking with this shelf-stable fat is a simple and delicious way to add unique flavor to your food, as it retains much of the savoriness and umami of its original form. It is great for high heat cooking in everything from baked goods to seasoning cast iron pans.

Beef tallow is also high in numerous vitamins, as well as unsaturated healthy fat. Compared to other cooking fats and oils, tallow has more nutritional benefits which has made it popular with those looking to optimize their diet for the maximum benefit. It certainly doesn't hurt that cooking with beef tallow adds a deliciously complex and rich savory taste to your food as well.

While the process of making your own beef tallow might be more work than you want to put in, there are plenty of cooking methods that are simple. Beef tallow can often be used interchangeably with other cooking oils, getting better results and tastier food without requiring specialized knowledge or skill. Get ready to keep things simple and amazingly delicious with these beef tallow tips and tricks.