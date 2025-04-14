9 Hacks For A Better Filet-O-Fish Sandwich At McDonald's

The Filet-O-Fish was the first non-hamburger sandwich to grace the McDonald's menu way back in 1965 when it sold for a mere 29 cents -– and this fish sandwich has got quite the history. First of all, it was originally created to boost business for a franchisee from Cincinnati, Ohio, whose restaurant was located in a Roman Catholic neighborhood — nobody was buying burgers on Fridays (back then, Catholics couldn't eat meat on Fridays). Franchisee Lou Groen wasn't having it and convinced McDonald's to get a whitefish sandwich on its menu that would be appropriate for Lent. However, to even get on the menu, it had to defeat what was essentially a pineapple and cheese sandwich (also known as the "Hula Burger") in popularity, which it did with ease. How could it not? The combination of that crispy Alaskan pollock fish filet, American cheese, and tangy tartar sauce inside a bun is a classic McDonald's treat.

And while it feels almost sacrilegious to make changes to such a classic sandwich, sometimes you gotta switch it up. As it turns out, there are many ways to elevate the good old Filet-O-Fish without sacrificing its essence. Our hacks prove that there's nothing wrong with adding a few more ingredients to a near-perfect fast food favorite. And for the sake of convenience, all of these versions can be ordered straight from McDonald's itself. Here are nine ways to elevate the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish.