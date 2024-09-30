The Type Of Fish McDonald's Uses In Its Filet-O-Fish Sandwich

When you think of McDonald's, you probably think of the classic Big Mac or some perfectly seasoned fries. Surprisingly, though, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich is one of the chain's most popular menu items. McDonald's uses a mild fish, so it's easy to eat even for those who aren't big seafood lovers. According to the brand's website, wild-caught Alaskan pollock is the fish of choice.

Advertisement

McDonald's sells more than 300 million Filet-O-Fishes each year (still far from the number of hamburgers), but believe it or not, they sell around 75 million of the sandwiches during the season of Lent, when many people avoid eating meat; it's the reason the sandwich came to exist. Launched in 1965, it was the first time McDonald's had strayed from the beef patty between a bun, but it was clearly a good move for the brand. The Filet-O-Fish's long-term success might be because of its simplicity. There isn't much to it: a bun, a fried pollock patty, some cheese, and a little tartar sauce.