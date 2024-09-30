The Type Of Fish McDonald's Uses In Its Filet-O-Fish Sandwich
When you think of McDonald's, you probably think of the classic Big Mac or some perfectly seasoned fries. Surprisingly, though, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich is one of the chain's most popular menu items. McDonald's uses a mild fish, so it's easy to eat even for those who aren't big seafood lovers. According to the brand's website, wild-caught Alaskan pollock is the fish of choice.
McDonald's sells more than 300 million Filet-O-Fishes each year (still far from the number of hamburgers), but believe it or not, they sell around 75 million of the sandwiches during the season of Lent, when many people avoid eating meat; it's the reason the sandwich came to exist. Launched in 1965, it was the first time McDonald's had strayed from the beef patty between a bun, but it was clearly a good move for the brand. The Filet-O-Fish's long-term success might be because of its simplicity. There isn't much to it: a bun, a fried pollock patty, some cheese, and a little tartar sauce.
McDonald's Filet-O-Fish features Alaskan pollock
Alaskan pollock is a type of white fish and is quite healthy; one serving of Alaskan pollock has 16 grams of protein, but the fish also has necessary nutrients, such as vitamin B and omega-3s. But, McDonald's likely chose it for its mild flavor and affordable price tag. According to its website, the fish is "100% sourced from sustainable fisheries."
Although pollock has strong nutritional value, McDonald's deep fries a number of its menu items. The fish is no exception, which adds to its calorie count. The entire sandwich has 380 calories, 19 grams of fat, and 580 milligrams of sodium.
McDonald's fans have a soft spot for the fish sandwich, with some taking to Reddit to talk about its popularity. One user called it "the best sandwich" on the menu, while someone else said they could eat three Filet-O-Fish sandwiches "and still want another." With that said, it's easy to understand why it's been a menu staple for nearly 60 years.