Turn McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Into A British-Inspired Pub Classic

The hack itself might be one of the simplest out there. You don't need unusual sides, or double sauces, or a secret menu item that's not all that secret, like at Shake Shack. Nope, just drive or walk up to a McDonald's and order the Filet-O-Fish (or a Double Filet-O-Fish) and a small fries. Though this is a fairly simple order, a content creator testing this trick did observe that a small fries is no bargain these days since fast food has gotten so expensive (ordering it as a combo meal might help).

All you really need to do is layer hot, crispy french fries on top of the fish patty, and you've got a salty, umami, potato-sweet approximation of fish and chips ... on a bun. It's even served in a paper wrapper like classic British fish and chips, and McDonald's uses pollock, one of several fish commonly served as fish and chips.

There are a couple of tweaks you can make if you want to get even closer to the taste of classic fish and chips, long a defining street food in Britain. First, ask for no cheese or tartar sauce (though honestly both work pretty well here, and the tartar sauce holds the fries in place). Second, bring a packet or bottle of malt vinegar or Original HP sauce (also known as brown sauce). Both are considered traditional condiments with fish and chips (note that the vinegar might drip). And that's it!