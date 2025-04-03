A Better Fried Fish Sandwich Starts With A Well-Seasoned Batter

Although mustard is a classic condiment you can leverage for crispy-fried fish, Foltz realizes everyone has their own preferences, whether they're making the best fried fish tacos or a killer sandwich. "I prefer salt, garlic powder, and a little onion powder, as it provides a solid foundation that enhances the flavor of the fish while making your batter more flavorful. Depending on the accompaniments, sometimes adding items like lemon zest, paprika, dried herbs, or even cayenne pepper can work very well."

For even more flavor and the lightest, shatteringly crisp batter for your fried fish sandwich, you also want to add a carbonated beverage. The carbon dioxide produces little bubbles, which help to aerate the batter for a light, crispy texture when fried. When exposed to high heat, the bubbles form even faster. But the batter fries and hardens before they can pop, leaving permanent air pockets in the crispy outer shell. "Beer is my first choice 99% of the time, it creates a great crispy texture with a slight malt flavor," says Foltz. But don't limit your options. "Using sparkling water, club soda, or even something as strong as ginger ale can create a very unique batter and is worth a try."