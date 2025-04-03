A Better Fried Fish Sandwich Starts With A Well-Seasoned Batter
There are three essentials for the best fried fish sandwich: a soft bun, creamy slaw or tartar sauce, and a flaky white fish battered and fried until crisp and golden brown. Unless you regularly prepare fried fish sandwiches at home, you may not realize that the flavor of the fish is complemented by a bubbly, well-seasoned batter. For pointers, Chowhound sought advice from Kory Foltz, chef and the director of culinary at Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida.
A graduate of the Florida Culinary Institute, Kory Foltz has over 30 years in the industry. But more important, this Florida native knows fish. And Foltz appreciates a flavorful batter for his fried fish sandwiches. "It enhances the flavor of the batter and prevents blandness," explains Foltz. "Seasoning your fish and your batter separately are probably the most important things you should do when making fish and chips."
How you season your fish is a matter of preference
Although mustard is a classic condiment you can leverage for crispy-fried fish, Foltz realizes everyone has their own preferences, whether they're making the best fried fish tacos or a killer sandwich. "I prefer salt, garlic powder, and a little onion powder, as it provides a solid foundation that enhances the flavor of the fish while making your batter more flavorful. Depending on the accompaniments, sometimes adding items like lemon zest, paprika, dried herbs, or even cayenne pepper can work very well."
For even more flavor and the lightest, shatteringly crisp batter for your fried fish sandwich, you also want to add a carbonated beverage. The carbon dioxide produces little bubbles, which help to aerate the batter for a light, crispy texture when fried. When exposed to high heat, the bubbles form even faster. But the batter fries and hardens before they can pop, leaving permanent air pockets in the crispy outer shell. "Beer is my first choice 99% of the time, it creates a great crispy texture with a slight malt flavor," says Foltz. But don't limit your options. "Using sparkling water, club soda, or even something as strong as ginger ale can create a very unique batter and is worth a try."