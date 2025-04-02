The Crunchy, Tangy Topping You Should Be Adding To Your Fish Sandwich

It's never made sense that people make fun of the fish sandwich, particularly a fast food sandwich like the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish. When they're well made, fried fish sandwiches don't have the weight or sameness of a griddle-cooked burger. With each bite, the fish flakes off beautifully, perfectly embedding oil and moisture from a proper deep-frying. Draped over a fluffy bun, with a little tartar sauce and cheese, you've got a combo that shouldn't be dismissed as a sometimes food. That said, it doesn't hurt to enhance that bit of deep-fried cod and bread. One of the easiest upgrades may be staring at you from the checkout aisle: salt-and-vinegar potato chips.

This quick hack is one of many tasty toppings you can use to enhance a fried fish sandwich. Sure, spicy sauces or fancy pickles are great options. But potato chips, particularly salt-and-vinegar flavor, evoke a specific meal in a way the other options can't. Tear open a bag, dump the contents on the fish, and presto! Instant fish and chips. You can almost smell the newspaper wrapper and British weather. Okay, perhaps not, but trust us: This is a great topping. It adds crunch, salt, and a hint of an umami bite from the vinegar with the smallest of efforts.