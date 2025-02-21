How To Reheat Texas Roadhouse Rolls For Fresh-Batch Flavor
Texas Roadhouse is known for lots of menu items, from steaks to ribs to seafood. However, perhaps the most beloved thing served at the steakhouse chain is the complimentary rolls. There's a reason Texas Roadhouse rolls taste so delicious, and that means leaving them behind if you've filled up on other favorites is not an option. The only real question in that case is how to restore them to their fresh-from-the-oven glory once you've brought them home.
There is an ideal way to reheat dinner rolls so they're good as new, but does the same advice apply to these restaurant-specific baked beauties? There are a number of possible methods that can get the job done, and there are pros and cons to each, so the answer may depend a bit on the tools you have at your disposal and the state of your leftover rolls when you get started.
Perhaps the most ubiquitous and intuitive option is to pop these rolls in the oven. By giving them a quick spray or dab of water and wrapping them in foil, you can restore some of their moisture through gentle steaming. This process takes about five to 10 minutes, depending on how warm you'd like them. If you want to develop a little bit of a crust, you can also pop open their foil package for the last few minutes. If you are among fans who believe these bites are the best free chain restaurant bread, this is your best bet for getting them as close to their original form. That said, you can explore some of those other reheating possibilities in a pinch.
More ways to reheat your rolls
One alternate method to reheat your Texas Roadhouse rolls is to grab a skillet and warm up some butter, then cut the rolls open and toast them over medium heat. Putting a lid on the pan helps steam the rolls while they warm, and you can flip them halfway through for even heating. Be cautious not to use too much butter or too high heat, though, or you risk an overly oily, potentially burnt result.
The microwave is also a quick and convenient option, but even wrapped in a damp paper towel, this method is really only useful if you intend to eat the roll right away, as the texture degrades significantly as it cools. If you happen to have an air fryer, you can lay halved rolls into the basket in a single layer and they will emerge fluffy on the inside with a nice exterior crust. That said, this high-intensity heating process can easily dry out your bread. A few drops of water can help, but it won't be enough to rescue rolls that are already super dehydrated to start.
If you truly can't salvage your rolls, you can still make good use of these leftover carbs. Transform them into bread pudding or crunchy croutons, or even allow them to dry completely and toss them in the food processor for homemade breadcrumbs, which you can season and flavor to your taste. No matter what you decide, taking home your Texas Roadhouse rolls is never the wrong choice.