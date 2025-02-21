How To Reheat Texas Roadhouse Rolls For Fresh-Batch Flavor

Texas Roadhouse is known for lots of menu items, from steaks to ribs to seafood. However, perhaps the most beloved thing served at the steakhouse chain is the complimentary rolls. There's a reason Texas Roadhouse rolls taste so delicious, and that means leaving them behind if you've filled up on other favorites is not an option. The only real question in that case is how to restore them to their fresh-from-the-oven glory once you've brought them home.

There is an ideal way to reheat dinner rolls so they're good as new, but does the same advice apply to these restaurant-specific baked beauties? There are a number of possible methods that can get the job done, and there are pros and cons to each, so the answer may depend a bit on the tools you have at your disposal and the state of your leftover rolls when you get started.

Perhaps the most ubiquitous and intuitive option is to pop these rolls in the oven. By giving them a quick spray or dab of water and wrapping them in foil, you can restore some of their moisture through gentle steaming. This process takes about five to 10 minutes, depending on how warm you'd like them. If you want to develop a little bit of a crust, you can also pop open their foil package for the last few minutes. If you are among fans who believe these bites are the best free chain restaurant bread, this is your best bet for getting them as close to their original form. That said, you can explore some of those other reheating possibilities in a pinch.