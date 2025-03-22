This Simple Trick Turns Texas Roadhouse Rolls Into An Entire Meal

Dining out is enjoyable for multiple reasons. First, you have the social aspect that comes with the experience — whether that means enjoying the meal with friends or just exchanging friendly words with your server. Next, there's the part where you don't have to prepare your own meal: No chopping up vegetables, standing over a hot stove, or digging through your fridge to see what you have available. Finally, eating out for one night can even extend to another due to having leftovers.

When you want to avoid cooking at home, you may be thinking ahead as to how you can make one meal stretch into two. Perhaps that means ordering specific items that you know come in large portions or filling up on bread before the entrée comes. If you often frequent Texas Roadhouse, there is a simple hack to enjoy your steak dinner one night and then transform your leftovers into a brand-new meal another night — bringing home extra rolls.

On the menu are a variety of steaks, from New York strip to bone-in ribeye. The restaurant also offers soft, fluffy bread rolls with its service, free of charge. If you have some leftover steak at the end of your meal, make sure to take it home, along with asking for extra rolls. Later, you can easily turn the two items into delicious steak sliders. With just a few minutes of preparation, you can enjoy bite-sized sandwiches bursting with flavor — without having to cook again.