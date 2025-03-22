This Simple Trick Turns Texas Roadhouse Rolls Into An Entire Meal
Dining out is enjoyable for multiple reasons. First, you have the social aspect that comes with the experience — whether that means enjoying the meal with friends or just exchanging friendly words with your server. Next, there's the part where you don't have to prepare your own meal: No chopping up vegetables, standing over a hot stove, or digging through your fridge to see what you have available. Finally, eating out for one night can even extend to another due to having leftovers.
When you want to avoid cooking at home, you may be thinking ahead as to how you can make one meal stretch into two. Perhaps that means ordering specific items that you know come in large portions or filling up on bread before the entrée comes. If you often frequent Texas Roadhouse, there is a simple hack to enjoy your steak dinner one night and then transform your leftovers into a brand-new meal another night — bringing home extra rolls.
On the menu are a variety of steaks, from New York strip to bone-in ribeye. The restaurant also offers soft, fluffy bread rolls with its service, free of charge. If you have some leftover steak at the end of your meal, make sure to take it home, along with asking for extra rolls. Later, you can easily turn the two items into delicious steak sliders. With just a few minutes of preparation, you can enjoy bite-sized sandwiches bursting with flavor — without having to cook again.
How to turn Texas Roadhouse leftovers into sliders
Transforming your Texas Roadhouse leftovers into steak sliders is simple. First, you want to reheat your leftovers. A foolproof method for reheating steak is to remove the steak from the fridge and let it come to room temperature before popping it into a 250-degree Fahrenheit oven for 20 to 30 minutes. After it's properly heated, give it a flash sear in a hot cast iron pan with olive oil or butter for a crispy exterior. If you're short on time, you can instead stick the steak in the microwave or air fryer.
To specifically reheat Texas Roadhouse rolls, dab the rolls with water and wrap them in foil before popping them in the oven. The process will add moisture to the rolls through steaming. For a crispy crust, remove the foil in the final minutes. Once everything is heated, cut the steak into strips and slice the bread rolls in half. Assemble by adding the steak strips to the bread rolls.
To maximize the flavor, you can also ask for an extra container of the chain's signature honey butter, which you can spread on the inside of your rolls before adding the steak strips. Other sauces that can elevate the sliders include traditional steak sauce, spicy mustard, and horseradish. You can also whip up a simple spicy mayo to add a bold kick to your sliders. With a few simple touches, you'll have a delicious meal ready to go so you can enjoy that wonderful flavor a second time.